BEARS UP FOR FIGHT: State title tilt for girls

BASKETBALL: For half of these Bundaberg Bears there will be no fear to compete at the state titles next month.

The under-16 team is training hard, preparing themselves for the upcoming event in Brisbane from April 9 to 13.

The side is made up of players that won the Division 3 title in U14 state title last year but have made the step up to the next age group.

This year's Bears will compete in Division 2 against Gold Coast, SWM Pirates, Southern Districts and Townsville in their Pool with the top sides staying in the division for the rest of the competition.

The bottom couple of sides in the pool will compete for Division 3 honours.

"I'm confident and hopeful that we'll stay in Division 2 and that will be right for us,” Bears coach Glen Jenkins said.

"We'll win and lose some tough games.”

The Bears finished third in the recent Central Districts Carnival, winning five games and losing seven.

Jenkins said the side had been focusing on their starts to make sure the side doesn't fall behind in their pool games.

"I think for us, through the CDC, the carnivals that we've had it's about getting off to a good start,” Jenkins said.

"There's the real fear, that real threat, that nerves will get to the team in the first game.

"We've got to do what we can to overcome that and use it to our advantage.”

The other areas of focus was aggression and communication with Jenkins admitting the girls needed to get better in both.

Bears player Tahlia Glover agreed.

"The opposition press (in the CDC) their aggressiveness as well, it really affected us getting down the court,” she said.

"It was not taking those shots that put us down.”

But Glover said the team had been training hard to rectify that.

For fellow players Tanisha Sands and Tyra Bings the squad playing together for years would be an advantage to the team.

"You just know what the next move is and you can read them,” Sands said.

"We're all family and friends, if something is said we're not mean or aggressive, we're nice and just take it on board,” Bings said.

"That's what a team is all about.”

The goal for the girls and Jenkins is to win a medal.