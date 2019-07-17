Bears take strength and experience into tough game

ON THE BALL: Kylie Giles in action for Bundaberg Bears.

ON THE BALL: Kylie Giles in action for Bundaberg Bears. Brian Cassidy

BASKETBALL: They may be lacking height, but the Bundy Bears will be standing tall as the step on to the court in Gladstone on Saturday.

Coach of the Bundy Bears Karla Cameron said while their game in Gladstone this weekend will be a tough one, she's confident the local girls have what it takes to come home with a win.

"We have played Gladstone twice and been victorious twice, however Gladstone improve each game and are finding form at the moment,” she said.

"We will be missing height this weekend, which will be felt against their strong, tall player in the centre.”

In the lead-up to the match Cameron said they had been working hard on their defence, fitness and speed at training.

"If we can stop them from scoring and beat them up the court then we should come away with the advantage,” Cameron said.

"We have battled a lot of injuries and at the moment sickness, so our team this weekend won't be at full strength.

"However, we do have our veterans Kylie Giles and Candice Redgard to lead our juniors out there.”

She said the away games were always tougher than playing in front of a home crowd, but this isn't the first time the Bears have played in Gladstone.

"At home you have the crowd on your side to cheer you on and you are used to the court that you train on.

"However, we have played in Gladstone enough times now to feel comfortable on their court.

"I am confident this weekend that the crowd will have an entertaining game of basketball to watch.

"It will be tough and a close game, but I am confident that we have enough strength to come home with the win.”

Gladstone's Central Queensland Premier League coach Robbie Barnes is confident his team can match it against top side Bundaberg.

The next home game is on July 27 at 3 Flint St.