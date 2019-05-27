Bears' show of force for upcoming tournament

SELECTED: The Waves' Tyrell Howard is part of the under-20 47th Battalion squad for Bundaberg. He scored a try on Saturday night.

SELECTED: The Waves' Tyrell Howard is part of the under-20 47th Battalion squad for Bundaberg. He scored a try on Saturday night. Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: Meet the team that will hopefully return to the winner's circle in the under-20s 47th Battalion for the first time since 2017.

The Bundaberg Rugby League has announced a 19-man squad that will compete in the tournament in Murgon on June 29.

The Maryborough Wallaroos have the most players involved, with seven selected, while Past Brothers and Wests provide four each.

The Waves provide three, with Hervey Bay having Tyson Miller selected.

The squad also has plenty of A-grade experience, with 17 players having played a game in the competition.

Half a dozen of those played in last year's grand final, including Tyrell Howard who has been part of the past two premiership-winning teams.

There are also two players, Dyirun Johnson and Livingstone Lingawa, who have been picked after playing for the Central Queensland Capras in the Auswide Bank Mal Meninga Cup this year.

The duo are now playing for Wests.

"It's a good side and we are pretty strong in under-20,” BRL chairman Mike Ireland said.

"We had such a good side that we had to drop some players and put them as shadows.”

The team will be coached by Andrew Filo, who recently took control of the women's side at the 47th Battalion on the Sunshine Coast.

The side will train at Salter Oval on Wednesday at 6.30pm.

BUNDABERG BEARS TEAM

Layton Chambers, Brandon Clayton, Daniel Craig, Tyson Douglas, Corey Gough, Dyirun Johnson. Livingstone Lingawa, Beaudyn McMahon, Tyson Miller, Jamie Morey, Jayden Modrow, Rigan Nielsen, Sahlie Komndi, Sam Robinson, Bailey Robertson, Brendan Stewart, Tyrell Howard, Ethan Hutton-Ward, Zeke Varley.