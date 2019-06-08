Bears ready to take out the CDC carnival

BASKETBALL: In the winter months, Bears usually sleep for long periods of time to get through the cold conditions.

But today these Bundaberg Bears will be hunting for a Central District Carnival under-12 title.

The side enters the last round of the competition in Hervey Bay in first place after losing just one game in the opening two rounds.

The Bears have won seven out of eight so far and are on track to qualify for Division 1 in the U12 state titles if they can stay on top.

"We've got a really balanced team in offence and defence,” Bears U12 coach Kym Haworth said.

"We're not relying on one person.

"Our plays have an option for anyone to score.”

Haworth said the secret to their success had come from a committed set of girls ready to train each week.

"They've worked really hard on defence,” she said.

"They are willing to pass the ball.”

The side can almost wrap up the title in the opening game of the weekend against Emerald at 9am this morning.

The Bears are two games clear of Emerald and a win would give them a three game advantage with three games to go

"We just want to continue to play well and improve,” Haworth said.

"It would be an achievement for the girls themselves if they were to win the carnival.”

Haworth said the challenge would be to get the girls ready to play at such an early time of the morning after a long road trip. The Bears will play four matches during the carnival with two today and two tomorrow.

They will be joined by the U12 boys, U14 boys and U14 girls at the same event.

The U12 boys will be hoping to add to the one win they have so far in the competition with the U14 sides aiming to finish inside the top three.