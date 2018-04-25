Bears produce best attack but Waves march on

AFL WIDE BAY: Maryborough Bears V The Waves at Port City Park in the Anzac Day clash.

AUSSIE RULES: Maryborough Bears produced its equal-best attacking performance but it was nowhere near enough to stop The Waves juggernaut.

The Bears kicked 8.4-52 as they showed much sharper attack and a stronger desire off the ball, but The Waves, who won three consecutive AFL Wide Bay flags from 2015-17, were fat too good, kicking 31.18-204. Players forced themselves to work through the Anzac Day heat, and The Waves sizzled whenever they possessed the Sherrin.

Maryborough's Adam Sheehan said it was a tough contest to fight through.

Sheehan is into his fourth season since returning from retirement, a run that included two reserve grade flags.

"It's been a bit harder than last year that's for sure," he said.

"They're a bit quicker than us sometimes and they've probably run together a lot longer than we have. We have quite a few younger players this year and we're still trying to jell together at the moment.

"We do have a few quick boys on our side but it comes down to a bit more confidence. We're just trying to get our younger fellas just as good, and hopefully their confidence will pick up."

The Bears have now conceded 1049 points in five games, but that hasn't affected the players' morale or commitment to the club.

The Bears travel to Six Mile Oval next week to face Gympie Cats, while The Waves will host Hervey Bay Bombers at Frank Coulthard Oval, Bundaberg.