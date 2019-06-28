BEARS ON ATTACK: Team aims to win 47th Battalion

BATTALION BOUND: The under-20 Bundaberg Bears team that will head to the 47th Battalion carnival. Coach Andrew Filo (top left), assistant manager Scott Robertson, Jamie Morey, Sahlie Diggins, Daryl Thomas, Beaudyn McMahon, Tyrell Howard, Brendan Stewart, Tyson Miller, Dyirun Johnson, Brandon Clayton, Tiko Hooper. Zeke Varley (front left), Tyson Douglas, Ethan Hutton-Ward, Bailey Robertson, Layton Chambers, Ben Hudson, Livingstone Lingawa, Sam Robinson, Rigan Nielsen, sports trainer Wayne Helmuth. Absent is League Safe trainer Cameron Chambers. Inset: Bears captain Brendan Stewart playing for Past Brothers. He is joined by Tyrell Howard.

BATTALION BOUND: The under-20 Bundaberg Bears team that will head to the 47th Battalion carnival. Coach Andrew Filo (top left), assistant manager Scott Robertson, Jamie Morey, Sahlie Diggins, Daryl Thomas, Beaudyn McMahon, Tyrell Howard, Brendan Stewart, Tyson Miller, Dyirun Johnson, Brandon Clayton, Tiko Hooper. Zeke Varley (front left), Tyson Douglas, Ethan Hutton-Ward, Bailey Robertson, Layton Chambers, Ben Hudson, Livingstone Lingawa, Sam Robinson, Rigan Nielsen, sports trainer Wayne Helmuth. Absent is League Safe trainer Cameron Chambers. Inset: Bears captain Brendan Stewart playing for Past Brothers. He is joined by Tyrell Howard. Bundaberg Rugby League

LEAGUE: Bundaberg Bears coach Andrew Filo says if the under-20 players bring the right attitude to this weekend's 47th Battalion, they could do anything.

The side will head to Murgon for the latest edition of the tournament, which starts tomorrow, aiming to win its first title since 2017.

Bundaberg have won titles in the past two years, claiming the plate last year as the best side from fifth to eight in the tournament.

But Filo said this side wants to do better than last year and it should.

"We've got a very experienced squad with a lot of A-grade experience,” he said.

"We've had six weeks of training, getting into a structure and getting the players to gel.

"We're going out there to win the carnival.”

Filo said the squad was selected with a view of playing players in multiple positions in the carnival.

But the coach revealed that Tyrell Howard will play in the halves alongside Tyson Douglas with Dyurin Johnson to play at hooker.

Johnson, the Central Queensland Capras under-18 player, usually plays in the halves but Filo is confident he can do a job in the new role.

"Tyrell and Tyson played lots of football together,” he said.

"Dyurin is a ball playing player and he's been working well with Tyrell so far.”

Filo said the side can win the tournament based on its depth in all positions in the squad.

But the victories will only come if the team can get two areas right.

"We've worked hard on a structure that will work,” Filo said.

"For us it is about attitude and doing the one percent things right.

"The defence will win us the game, if we can concede four points each half then our attack has enough to score points to beat that.”

Bundaberg starts its campaign against Roma and District at 10am and must beat them to progress to the semis to playoff for the final and the overall carnival.

"We work as a team to get a result as a team,” Filo said.

"But we need to win the first game to be in a position to play for the main final, which we aim to do.

"I just want to thank Mike Ireland and the BRL for allowing me to coach.”

Ireland said he was proud of all the players for committing to the cause in training so far.

He hoped for title success but said the focus was the side to perform at their best.

"It's a tough competition, Rocky is always strong with Sunny Coast, Gladstone and Toowoomba strong too,” Ireland said.

"Hopefully the boys can step up but Roma won't be easy beats, it is a good even competition.

"Hopefully they play to their best and if they win then it is a bonus.

"It's nice to see this side represent Wide Bay with Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Bundaberg represented.”

There will be more on the 47th Battalion in tomorrow's paper.