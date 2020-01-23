Bears march as one throughout the state titles

TEAMWORK: Bundy Bears Alyssa Cameron, Zali Haster, Tanisha Sands, Lili Haster and Mekkija Redgard have returned from a successful state titles. Absent: Players Lucy McCollum, Shelby Cass and Tahlia Glover and coaches Candice Redgard and Stef Rehbein.

BASKETBALL: For these Bundaberg Bears the motto was simple for the under-18 state titles; the girls start the journey together and finish the journey together, strongly.

The Bears did just that finishing seventh in Division 2 at the titles on the Gold Coast. With a bit more luck, the side could have come home with a medal.

Bundaberg started its campaign with a four-point loss to Gold Coast before losses to the Sunshine Coast Rip (59-51) and the Townsville Lightning (63-45) put them out of the hunt for the semis.

But the team didn’t give up, winning against Southern Districts Titans (68-54) and Brisbane Capitals Silver (61-33) to qualify for the semis to decide fifth to eighth.

Bundy lost a thriller against Burdekin 59-57 before proving the side was the best in Central Queensland by beating Rockhampton again 84-36 to finish seventh.

“I was extremely pleased how the girls went,” Bears coach Candice Redgard said.

“It was unfortunate for us we lost a couple of games by two points and four points. It was detrimental to us. But every single game, everyone of the girls put in 100 per cent.”

Bears player and captain Alyssa Cameron led from the front, scoring the most points in Division 2 with 135.

She scored 108 of those points from the two-point area. But she said her performance wouldn’t have been possible without the help from her teammates.

“It was a pretty good week away,” Cameron said.

“It was probably just the help from my team (that I scored well).

“You can’t score without others passing and moving the ball.”

Candice agreed and said the Bears had eight contributors on the court during the whole tournament.

She said both Mekkija Redgard and Cameron led well as captains with Mekkija dynamic in defence.

And Tahlia Glover and Lucy McCollum both rebounded well and then passed the ball well.

She added that the Haster sisters Zali and Lili both created options in attack through their stealing, passing and running respectively.

Redgard also pointed out that both Shelby Cass and Tanisha Sands were both aggressive and were able to get free throws in offence and intimidate the opposition in defence.

Mekkija said she was proud of how well the team developed over the year.

It was the last campaign for her and Cameron

“We played really well as a team, from the beginning to the season to the end, there is such a big difference,” she said.

“We would have like to win a medal but we did really well.

“Everyone stepped up a lot.”

The girls will now break before some prepare for next year’s state titles while others prepare to play for the Bears in other competitions.

Meanwhile, the Bundaberg Bulls also competed at the state titles in under-18 Division 1 and finished 11th out of the 12 years.

The side lost four games but was able to beat Red City Roar twice in the pool and in the playoff to end the campaign on a high.

It was the first wins by the Bulls in Division 1 in years.