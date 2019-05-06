Bears fall short at 47th Battalion

Bundaberg's Jazzman Melling tries to run into space against the Sunshine Coast in the 47th Battalion on Saturday.

Bundaberg's Jazzman Melling tries to run into space against the Sunshine Coast in the 47th Battalion on Saturday. Patrick Woods

LEAGUE: The 47th Battalion title drought will continue for one more year for both the Bundaberg Bears men's and women's team.

Both teams struggled in the latest edition, failing to make the men's and women's final and combining for one victory all weekend from six matches.

The men started well with a 24-0 against the South West Stockmen with Bundaberg captain Shaun Collins scoring two tries.

The win qualified the side for the semi-finals against Toowoomba but that would be where the hunt for the title ended.

Toowoomba won 26-0, dominating the contest after Bundaberg played well for the opening 15 minutes.

The eventual champions wore down the Bears, scoring two tries late in the first half before continuing the scoring in the second.

Bundaberg qualified for the third and fourth spot playoff and finished in fourth after being beaten 36-6 by Rockhampton yesterday.

It is the third straight year the side has lost by more than 30 points to Rocky in the battle for third.

The women's side were able to improve on last year but still didn't record a win on day one, falling to the Sunshine Coast Falcons and Central Highlands 30-0 and 28-0 respectively to finish bottom of their Pool.

The Bears tied for fifth place in the carnival with a 10-10 draw against Gladstone with Kady Tinker and Sophie O'Toole scoring.

Both teams will now wait to see if any players got picked for the Central Crows to play at the state titles.

A team wasn't announced at time of print.

There will be more reaction about the carnival from both teams during the week in the NewsMail.