Bears enjoy golden run to the final

STANDING UP: Bundaberg's Ruby Gardner has come to the fore for her team at the state titles in Brisbane. Nick Kossatch GLA180318U14GLVBUN

LEAGUE: "We're aiming for gold”.

The Bundaberg Bears under-14 team and coach Glen Jenkins could be playing for that if results went their way.

The side faced Townsville in the semi-finals last night after a flawless campaign at the division three state titles in Brisbane.

The Bears won their opening five matches to top pool A, including a hard fought 44-38 win over Gold Coast yesterday.

The victory added to wins against Caboolture (86-24), Northside Wizards 2 (57-17), Cairns (63-40) and Sunshine Coast Rip (75-25).

"The girls have been focused and determined all competition,” Jenkins said.

"They have played together as well and that's how we've got to this position.”

Jenkins said the first day gave them plenty of confidence and they have continued to build from there.

"We're playing our best basketball throughout the whole season here,” he said.

Leading from the front has been captain Jasmin Bentley with an average of 26 points a game for the first five games of the tournament.

This included 36 points in the first match and 27 yesterday against Gold Coast.

"She's been playing her heart out,” Jenkins said.

"She's been battered and bruised but the captain has led from the front.

"She's given the whole side inspiration.”

Jenkins said Bentley doing well and being tagged by opposition has allowed others including Mia Jordan and Ruby Gardner to step up.

The side has also had one player on the sidelines inspiring them to victory.

Indigo Jenkins came down with the team after breaking her leg before the state titles.

"She's helped in stats and been a junior assistant coach.”

The side will play in either the gold medal or bronze medal match today, dependent on the result against Townsville.

UPDATE: The side defeated Townsville 50-34 and will now play Toowoomba in the grand final.