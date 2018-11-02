Bears duo will line up for Power next season

MOVING ON: Jarrod Stothard will leave Maryborough Bears and play for Bay Power in the 2019 season.

MOVING ON: Jarrod Stothard will leave Maryborough Bears and play for Bay Power in the 2019 season.

AUSSIE RULES: Two of the Maryborough Bears' best players will switch to Bay Power for the 2019 season.

Jarrod Stothard and Dylan Alexander are the first Fraser Coast players to be named as moving to another club this off-season.

They were named when new Power coach Kristian Walton fronted the media on Wednesday, the day after he was formally announced.

"Both are good players,” he said.

"Dylan is a bit taller so can play multiple positions. Jarrod is very fast and can play on ball, wing, anywhere.”

The departure of Stothard, the 2017 QFA Wide Bay Reserves' best and fairest winner, and Alexander will leave enormous gaps at a club that struggled for results this year.

Stothard was the Bears' top goal-scorer with 16 majors in his 17 games, one of three players to play all senior games this year, while Alexander was the next best with five.

Dylan Alexander will also join the Power. Alistair Brightman

Maryborough returned to the senior competition for the first time in decades this year, but failed to win a game. The Bears, who won the reserve grade flag the previous year, conceded 245 points per game and kicked a total of just 334 throughout the 18-game regular season.

For the Power, the acquisition of quality players Stothard and Alexander is the start of Walton's plan to increase the Urangan club's depth as they chase a maiden flag.

"I definitely want to add more depth to the senior and reserves sides. We went to the grand final and we didn't have any sides from Bay Power. We want to be represented on grand final day,” Walton said. "If we can add 10-15 players to our list that should be good for us.

"One of the problems we had at the club was we had a lot of guys born in the '70s and '80s, then a lot in the 2000s. There were none in the '90s, and that's what we need - those 20-year-old players.”

AFL Wide Bay's most valuable player Josh Wheeler was named the Power's assistant coach.