Bundaberg Bulls players and coaches after winning the under-18 Central Districts Carnival. Candice Redgard (coach), Lucy McCollum, Shelby Cass, Zali haster, Lili haster, Tahlia Glover, Tanisha Sands, Mekkija Redgard, Alyssa Cameron, Stefanie Rehbein
Bears claim carnival but won’t compete in the top division

Shane Jones
16th Dec 2019 6:40 PM
BASKETBALL: “For their confidence and self belief this is the place they need to be.”

Bundaberg Bears coach Candice Redgard is confident the side can potentially medal after not being put into Division 1 at the state titles.

The under-18 side won the Central District Carnival after beating Rockhampton in an unbeaten carnival over three rounds.

The side defeated Rocky by 25 and 34 points in the two games that counted towards the title on Saturday and Sunday in Rockhampton.

“It was a really good performance by the girls,” Bears coach Candice Redgard said.

“The girls improved throughout the carnival after Rocky really stepped up.”

Redgard added the side improved as well after a coaching director from Basketball Queensland visited the Bears during the second carnival to offer tips and advice to improve.

Bundaberg will now compete in Division 2 at the state titles next month after Basketball Queensland put the side there.

Redgard revealed with the strength of the competition being just two teams it was the right call.

“We have a really good chance of getting a medal,” she said.

“I’m super proud of all the girls for putting in all the effort during the three carnivals to get the result.”

The team is hopeful of playing some Sunshine Coast under-18 teams this weekend at home and in another couple of weekends on the Sunshine Coast in a return contest.

Redgard said with eight players in the side, the Bears would hopefully prepare to cope with the lack of rotations and the heat on the Gold Coast.

The titles start on January 15.

