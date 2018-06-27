Bears, Bulls remain unbeaten heading into break

ON THE DEFENSIVE: Bundaberg's Mekkija Redgard tries to stop an attack from Hervey Bay's Holly Owen.

ON THE DEFENSIVE: Bundaberg's Mekkija Redgard tries to stop an attack from Hervey Bay's Holly Owen. Alistair Brightman

BASKETBALL: Bundaberg Bears coach Karla Cameron believes the perfect combination of youth and experience is leading the side towards their unbeaten run.

The side continued its march towards the semi-finals in the Central Queensland Basketball League with a 76-50 win over the Hurricanes in Hervey Bay.

The Bears survived an early onslaught from Hervey Bay before taking control of the contest after the first term for their fifth win this season.

The Bundy side outscored Hervey Bay by 17 points in terms two and three.

Bears player Stef Rehbein top scored with 17 and was joined by Karla and Alyssa Cameron and Mekkija Redgard with 14 points each.

"We got stronger as the game went on,” Bears coach Karla Cameron said.

"Once we worked out how to beat their press, we managed to push our lead out further and further.

"Our fitness also kept us in the game, we were able to keep running at them.”

Cameron said the juniors also excelled in the absence of three senior players who were out.

"I feel like they really stepped up as the game went on,” she said.

"The athleticism of Mekkija Redgard shone, Alyssa Cameron came off the bench firing and scored a very quick six to eight points, Shelby Cass worked consistently hard and we had Tahlia Glover make her debut in a game at this level, and held her own out there.”

Cameron said the juniors had played really well for most of the season in the new competition, with a willingness to learn and grow as players.

The side will now take a break for a couple of weeks and will work on their offence before they take to the court again next month.

The Bulls will join them after beating Hervey Bay in the other game 78-70.

The teams return on July 21 against Gympie at the Bundy Basketball Stadium.