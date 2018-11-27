BEARS ARE NOT DONE YET: Side still hold hope

BASKETBALL: Don't write off these Bundaberg Bears just yet.

That's the message from the under-16 coach Glen Jenkins after the side finished the first round of the Central Districts Carnival in Bundaberg on Saturday and Sunday.

The Bears won three of their matches only losing to Gladstone on Sunday.

The under-16 side defeated Gympie (85-24) and Rockhampton twice (67-41 and 90-53) but couldn't beat the Power as they suffered a 78-67 loss.

The Bears lost the game in the first quarter as Gladstone got out to a lead of 16 points at one stage.

Bundaberg fought back valiantly in the final three terms, winning those quarters, but couldn't recover the early deficit.

Gladstone is now on top heading into the final two CDCs next year.

"It was in the first quarter (that cost us)," Jenkins said.

"I think for us it was getting used to the next level of defensive pressure.

"This is a game, even though we lost, it is something we can improve on individually and as a team."

Jenkins said he saw plenty of positives despite the loss.

"We learned a lot from the game that we put into practice. It helped us a lot," he said.

"We won the last three quarters and should go in with confidence next time." The Bears now need to beat Gladstone in the final two matches and also beat continue to beat Rockhampton and Gympie to qualify for division 1 at the state titles.

"We want to win the Central Districts, we're into win every game," Jenkins said.

"It hasn't changed what we're going for.

"But our main goal is to keep improving and we can achieve that goal through the experience we had today (Sunday)."

The boys under-16 team are also in the same position after winning three games and losing one in their first round in Bundy.

But the Bulls must beat Rockhampton, who are on top, and not Gladstone twice in the final two rounds after losing to them 79-73 on Saturday.

The U16s for boys and girls will play in Rocky next on February 16 and 17 before playing in Gladstone on March 9 and 10.

In under-18, the Bundaberg Bulls are expected to compete in division 3 at the state titles in January after finishing third in the CDC.

The side lost to both Gladstone and Rocky by 36 points this weekend but defeated Hervey Bay, Emerald and Maryborough.

The Bundy Bears under-18 side will compete in either division 2 or 3 at the same state titles after losing to Rocky in two games over the weekend.