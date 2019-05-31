Bears and Bulls set to play Gladstone

MOTION: Bundaberg Bull, Adam Harford, watches his layup go into the basket earlier in the season against Hervey Bay.

MOTION: Bundaberg Bull, Adam Harford, watches his layup go into the basket earlier in the season against Hervey Bay. Brian Cassidy

BASKETBALL: Bundaberg Bulls coach Mick Catlin says the side needs to get better mentally or risk losing for the first time this season.

The Bulls play Gladstone tomorrow night at the Bundy Basketball Stadium in the next round of the Central Queensland Basketball League.

It will be the first time the sides have ever met in the competition after the Port City entered this year.

Both the Bulls and Bears have won two games to start the season.

But Catlin admits he doesn't know what to expect against the Power.

The side could be either the strongest the Bulls has faced in the CQBL or be at a different level.

"It will depend on player availability,” he said.

"They usually use players in their Queensland Basketball League squad, the 9th, 10th and 11th members.

"It will all depend on how the side is travelling this week.”

Catlin said only five players for them were involved in its first match of the year.

A similar number might happen tomorrow.

But no matter who is on court, the Bulls aim to be ready.

Well that is what Catlin will be making sure of.

"We need to be mentally tougher,” he said.

"We were up by 20 points at half time against Maryborough and only won by 21.

"We went away from our game plan and lost focus.

"It's not about ruthlessness from us, it is about being more focused.”

Catlin said the side needed to be more disciplined and take what it did in training and put it into the game.

The Bears face a similar test with a Gladstone side that is unknown to them.

Cameron said the focus will remain on what has talked about all season, maintaining a strong defence.

The side conceded just 57 points against Maryborough in their last game but Cameron wants more.

"The focus is on defence intensity,” she said.

"I still think we can do a lot more.

"But I was pleased, actually really pleased, with our improvement and pressure on it.”

The Bears will welcome back Kylie Giles after she was out of the last contest.

Ashleigh Muldoon is also back as Cameron goes from player to coach after playing the last game.

The news isn't as good for Steff Rehbein who is likely to be out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury she suffered in round one.

Cameron revealed Rehbein will be an assistant coach to her while she battles to get back out.

The other players will provide some needed experience to the side to help the youngsters.

The Bears take on Gladstone at 6pm before the Bulls play at 7.30pm against the Power.

Entry is $5 for adults with children 13 to 18 getting in for $2 and those under-12 free.