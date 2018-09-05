Menu
TREK: Josh Kerr will continue mapping the region with his 15-camera device this week. Contributed
Bear returns to Ipswich after Google glitch

5th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
ANOTHER week of walking awaits Ipswich's own bear after his 15 trusty cameras returned from the repairer, Google.

Google trekker Josh "The Bear" Kerr is back walking and exploring Ipswich heritage locations as well as natural and adventure destinations with the Google Street View Trekker backpack cameras.

A recent technical glitch forced the trekker kit to be sent away for repairs.

The high-tech backpack is now back in action with its cameras taking photos every 21/2 seconds.

During the first phase of the Google Trekker project, Josh became an accidental instant celebrity, with people asking for selfies wherever he went.

The Bear's travel has also included popular Ipswich CBD destinations such as the Pumpyard Bar and Brewery, Dovetails restaurant, and popular Top of Town cafes and shops.

Look for Josh out and about.

Today, he will visit Hardings Paddock and Saplings Pocket, spend tomorrow

at Willowbank and Haig St Quarry and Mihi Junction MTB trails and Wiley St BMX Track on Friday.

Follow Josh and his Ipswich adventures on Instagram @joshbearmaster and @discoveripswich.

