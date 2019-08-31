Bear Grylls rendered unrecognisable

A routine outing in the wilderness nearly spelled doom for Bear Grylls.

The survivalist had to be saved by medics after a bee sting triggered an intense allergic reaction.

Grylls, who is allergic to bee stings, was stung and quickly went into anaphylactic shock while filming his new series Treasure Island. Grylls was on a boat taking a new batch of contestants to an island in a remote part of the Pacific on the first day of filming for the Channel 4 series when disaster struck. He attempted to carry on with the taping as his face swellled up.

When medics realised Grylls, 45, was experiencing an adverse reaction to the sting, they immediately ran over to the Man vs. Wild star and injected him with an EpiPen.

Bear’s face swelled up severely from the stings.

Speaking to the Daily Star, show contestant and brain surgeon Mano Shanmuganathan called the incident "bizarre" and said he was shocked to see Grylls in the state he was in.

"The irony of Bear the survivalist being stung, having the potential of an allergic reaction, and needing to be treated with an EpiPen, was a bizarre moment," said Shanmuganathan. "That was crazy!"

Grylls, a former SAS serviceman previously had a run-in with bees in 2016 while filming Born Survivor, now Treasure Island in Baja California, Mexico when he was stung while rummaging for honey. Though the reaction was much milder, it still left Grylls very swollen - with some viewers saying he more closely resembled actor Benedict Cumberbatch than himself:

Bear Grylls.

Bear’s previously suffered the same reaction.

Treasure Island features 12 contestants who compete for a grand prize of nearly $100,000 that is dropped on the island. The would-be survivalists need to decide whether to work together to secure the money or operate as lone wolves in hopes of acquiring it for themselves.

This story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission.