Beale escapes disciplinary action over white powder videos

An apologetic Kurtley Beale has escaped sanction after appearing in two videos that appeared to show drug use. Picture: Darren England/AAP

KURTLEY Beale has avoided any sanction from Rugby Australia for appearing in two videos purportedly involving drugs.

A day after Beale apologised for appearing in an video from 2016 laughing at a man consuming a white power, another emerged on Wednesday also appearing to involve an illicit drug.

The second video, recorded in 2015, showed Beale playing with a vacuum cleaner like a didgeridoo before vision panned to a plate with several lines of white powder.

There was no suggestion Beale consumed illicit drugs in either video.

Beale has met with Rugby Australia's integrity unit, and chief executive Raelene Castle says no formal disciplinary action will be taken over his appearance in the videos.

"Rugby Australia has determined not to proceed with any formal disciplinary action over Kurtley's appearance in the videos," Castle said in a statement on Friday.

"These videos were recorded a number of years ago and Kurtley has again stressed his regret at placing himself at significant risk and for the damage the videos have caused to the image of both himself and the sport.

"These videos serve as a warning to every professional rugby player in Australia of the risks associated with placing themselves in compromising situations, particularly in environments where illicit drugs may be present."

Beale has endured a troublesome few months.

The 30-year-old was stood down for a Test against England on the Wallabies' spring tour for breach of team protocol after he and Adam Ashley-Cooper allowed two women into their hotel room.

One of the women was Ashley-Cooper's sister-in-law and Castle confirmed at the time there was no suggestion of anything inappropriate.

