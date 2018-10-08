Menu
IN THE SWIM OF THINGS: Local surf lifesavers take to the water at the weekend.
Beachgoers make most of weather as holidays draw to close

8th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
WITH plenty of sun, it's no surprise that the beaches along our region's coast were full of locals and holidaymakers during the school holidays, which finished yesterday.

Lifesaving services co-ordinator Julie Davis said all the region's beaches were busy with caravan parks full.

Ms Davis said it was great to see swimmers staying between the flags over the past two weeks.

A rescue at Nielson Park Beach during the first week of the holidays was the only one in the region for the entire fortnight.

Teenager Jacob Crothers, in his first season of lifeguarding, made an incredible save, rescuing three young boys who were simultaneously swept out to sea by a rip.

Ms Davis said the flags would remain up seven days a week at Kellys Beach until the end of season, with volunteers back on weekends.

