BEACHFRONT: Bargara original snapped up at auction

SOLD: Unit 3 48 Miller St Bargara sold under the hammer for $527,000 on Saturday after an exciting beachfront bidding war.

SOLD: Unit 3 48 Miller St Bargara sold under the hammer for $527,000 on Saturday after an exciting beachfront bidding war. Brian Cassidy

A BEACHFRONT home has been sold for $527,000 after some strong bidding saw the auctioneer's hammer drop at a Bargara unit on the weekend.

More than 45 people attended Saturday morning's auction at Unit 3 48 Miller St, with seven bidder registrations making for some spirited and competitive bidding.

Richardson and Wrench Bargara Beach director Le-Anne Allan said the property known as Outrigger attracted prospective buyers from far and wide "as the position is just one of those magical local beachfront properties.

"The complex its in is over 30-years-old. It's one of the originals along the Miller St beachfront,” she told the NewsMail.

The two-bedroom unit, which had been in the same family for more than 30 years before this weekend's sale was finalised, was designed by the Griffin family.

The same family has designed a number of properties in the Bargara area.

"A lot of features in the unit are synonymous with their other homes,” Ms Allan said.

Some of these elements include high ceilings, a generous amount of timber work and unusual design features.

"It's a very much loved home,” Ms Allan said.

"It's one of those iconic buildings on Miller St.”

The unit was put on the market earlier this year, with the owner now permanently living overseas.

"They're not coming back ... It was just time to move on in life,” Ms Allan said.

While she admitted the unit could be well served by a "bit of a refresh and a little tickle-up,” the home's prize feature (its beachfront location) was undeniable.

"It's a magical position. It's straight onto the sand and into the ocean,” Ms Allan said.

Ahead of Saturday's auction, the home earned 14,000 online inspections and engagements and about 60 on-site inspections and inquiries.

Ms Allan said she believed the property market for the Bundaberg area, Bargara and the coastline remained strong and bright.

She said the Richardson and Wrench Bargara team was looking forward to some exciting sales results in the final quarter of 2018, with "plenty of properties about to hit the market for spring”.