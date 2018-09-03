Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SOLD: Unit 3 48 Miller St Bargara sold under the hammer for $527,000 on Saturday after an exciting beachfront bidding war.
SOLD: Unit 3 48 Miller St Bargara sold under the hammer for $527,000 on Saturday after an exciting beachfront bidding war. Brian Cassidy
Property

BEACHFRONT: Bargara original snapped up at auction

Sarah Steger
by
3rd Sep 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BEACHFRONT home has been sold for $527,000 after some strong bidding saw the auctioneer's hammer drop at a Bargara unit on the weekend.

More than 45 people attended Saturday morning's auction at Unit 3 48 Miller St, with seven bidder registrations making for some spirited and competitive bidding.

Richardson and Wrench Bargara Beach director Le-Anne Allan said the property known as Outrigger attracted prospective buyers from far and wide "as the position is just one of those magical local beachfront properties.

"The complex its in is over 30-years-old. It's one of the originals along the Miller St beachfront,” she told the NewsMail.

The two-bedroom unit, which had been in the same family for more than 30 years before this weekend's sale was finalised, was designed by the Griffin family.

The same family has designed a number of properties in the Bargara area.

"A lot of features in the unit are synonymous with their other homes,” Ms Allan said.

Some of these elements include high ceilings, a generous amount of timber work and unusual design features.

"It's a very much loved home,” Ms Allan said.

"It's one of those iconic buildings on Miller St.”

The unit was put on the market earlier this year, with the owner now permanently living overseas.

"They're not coming back ... It was just time to move on in life,” Ms Allan said.

While she admitted the unit could be well served by a "bit of a refresh and a little tickle-up,” the home's prize feature (its beachfront location) was undeniable.

"It's a magical position. It's straight onto the sand and into the ocean,” Ms Allan said.

Ahead of Saturday's auction, the home earned 14,000 online inspections and engagements and about 60 on-site inspections and inquiries.

Ms Allan said she believed the property market for the Bundaberg area, Bargara and the coastline remained strong and bright.

She said the Richardson and Wrench Bargara team was looking forward to some exciting sales results in the final quarter of 2018, with "plenty of properties about to hit the market for spring”.

auction bargara beachfront property real estate richardson and wrench bargara beach
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Lucky to be alive: Motorcyclist's miracle survival

    premium_icon Lucky to be alive: Motorcyclist's miracle survival

    News A MAN who crashed his motorbike on a remote road near Kowanyama says having an EPIRB potentially saved his life.

    • 3rd Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Man screws down windows, installs CCTV over cheating fears

    premium_icon Man screws down windows, installs CCTV over cheating fears

    Crime Paranoid man subjects partner to emotional abuse for weeks

    • 3rd Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Bundy's top blood donor, 75, has donated more than 500 times

    Bundy's top blood donor, 75, has donated more than 500 times

    News Robyn Murray recognised as most giving donor in region in 2018

    • 3rd Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Pride of Australia Awards: Nominate your own Aussie hero

    Pride of Australia Awards: Nominate your own Aussie hero

    News If you need a hero - we know where to find them all

    • 3rd Sep 2018 5:10 AM

    Local Partners