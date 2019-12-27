Beaches in Bundy make ideal holiday

AS THE holiday season heats up people around Queensland have flocked to Bundaberg to see family, check out the tourist attractions or just head to the beach.

And that is exactly how Latitia Robinson and her family have been spending their Christmas break, by the beach at the Elliott Heads Caravan Park.

Mrs Robinson said Bundaberg was her family’s ideal Christmas holiday destination due to her extended family being located as far up as Airlie Beach and as far down as Noosa while she lived in Toowoomba.

“It is the halfway point for all the extended family, we came to Bargara a couple of Christmases ago and we thought we would come back,” Mrs Robinson said.

“It is a great getaway from Toowoomba as we can spend each day by the beach and relax by the beach.”

Although like all holidays it went by too fast and Mrs Robinson said they were packing up their bags to hit the road today. “We are leaving today, but of course, life goes on,” she said.

Mrs Robinson said although Bundaberg had been a gorgeous holiday destination it didn’t really matter where they were, it was about the people.

“We have two girls and they really enjoyed the break, especially their family,” she said.

“They love their family it doesn’t matter where they are, they have the time of their lives when they get to go play with their cousins they don’t see very often.”

Mrs Robinson said they hadn’t been to Elliott Heads for a few years but it was lovely to see the area spruced up.

“I think we last came to Elliott Heads in 2013 and it is looking absolutely beautiful, the caravan park, the cafe, the boardwalk it is so lovely to see how it has been improved,” she said.