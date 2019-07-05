Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Strong surf expected to lash SEQ coast on Friday. Pic Mike Batterham
Strong surf expected to lash SEQ coast on Friday. Pic Mike Batterham
Weather

Beaches closed as ‘dangerous’ surf lashes SEQ coast

by Nicole Pierre
5th Jul 2019 10:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LIFEGUARDS have closed some beaches and issued a stern warning to stay out of the waters as dangerous surf is expected to lash the southeast coast today.

Surf Life Saving Queensland have issued a warning for 'powerful surf' from Fraser Island to the Gold Coast today.

"Beachgoers are strongly advised to adhere to all beach closures and follow the advice of lifeguards," a spokesman said.

Lifeguards have closed the beaches below as of Friday 9.30am.

CLOSED BEACHES

Alex Heads

Kawana

Dicky Beach

Discovery Beach

North Stradbroke Island

Marcoola

Maroochydore

Peregian Beach

Sunshine Beach

Twin Waters

More Stories

beach closures lifesavers safety warning weather

Top Stories

    Students evacuated in Bargara Hotel blaze

    premium_icon Students evacuated in Bargara Hotel blaze

    News Emergency crews are investigating the circumstances behind a hotel fire early this morning, where students and teachers from as a far as Brisbane were residing.

    Ebay plant smuggler risks local farming industry

    premium_icon Ebay plant smuggler risks local farming industry

    Crime Court heard woman imported diseased plants into Australia

    How petition changed Bundy's GP system

    premium_icon How petition changed Bundy's GP system

    Health Family Practice Medical Centre aims to recruit GPs in Bundaberg