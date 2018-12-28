Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The DPI reported a 2.2m whaler shark at Wategos Bommie, Byron Bay this morning.
The DPI reported a 2.2m whaler shark at Wategos Bommie, Byron Bay this morning. Smarksmart
News

Beaches close this morning due to shark sightings

28th Dec 2018 9:37 AM | Updated: 12:33 PM

UPDATE 10.50am: TWO sharks have been reported at Shelly Beach, East Ballina, closing both Shelly and Lighthouse beaches.

 

Original story: WIDELY feared bull sharks were spotted lurking at popular Northern Rivers beaches today, prompting evacuations and beach closures.

A 2.4m Bull Shark at North Wall, Ballina.
A 2.4m Bull Shark at North Wall, Ballina. Sharksmart

NSW Shark Smart made an alert about 10 minutes ago of a 2.4m Bull Shark at North Wall Break Wall, Ballina. The beach was evacuated and authorities were notified.

A 2.6m Bull Shark at Backside (surf break), Ballina.
A 2.6m Bull Shark at Backside (surf break), Ballina. Sharksmart

Alerts were also posted about bull shark sightings at Backside (surf break), and Seven Mile at Ballina just before 8am this morning.

Shark activity had also closed Tallow Beach and Broken Head earlier this morning.

More Stories

beach closed east ballina editors picks shark sighting shelley beach
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Fowl shopping as birds hit the streets of Bundy

    Fowl shopping as birds hit the streets of Bundy

    Offbeat A PAIR of peafowl have been holding up traffic as they hit the shops in East Bundaberg this morning.

    Packages of white powder wash up on Bundaberg shores

    Packages of white powder wash up on Bundaberg shores

    Crime Two separate one-kilogram packages have been found

    • 28th Dec 2018 11:30 AM
    Shoot from the sky, but know the rules first

    premium_icon Shoot from the sky, but know the rules first

    News Know the rules when it comes to flying drones

    Police ask for public's help with investigations

    Police ask for public's help with investigations

    News Officers want to speak to two men, woman

    Local Partners