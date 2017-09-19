27°
News

Beached trawler remains stranded on Fraser Island

STRANDED: Authorities will attempt to refloat a trawler beached on Fraser Island after unsuccessful attempts over the weekend.
STRANDED: Authorities will attempt to refloat a trawler beached on Fraser Island after unsuccessful attempts over the weekend. Contributed
Blake Antrobus
by

MARITIME officers will attempt to refloat a beached trawler on Fraser Island on Tuesday night, following unsuccessful attempts over the weekend.

Officers from the Department of Maritime Safety have made repeated attempts to remove the vessel from the sandbank after it became stuck about 6.30am Saturday.

A further attempt to tow the vessel on Sunday night failed after the tow line broke.

"Almost all fuel, product and fishing gear has been removed from the vessel, significantly reducing any pollution risk to the environment and lightening it for a refloat attempt tomorrow evening," a spokesman from the department said.

"Maritime Safety Queensland and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service officers will continue to closely monitor the operation."

The vessel's 26-year-old skipper was reported missing on Saturday morning, but was found later that same afternoon.

Topics:  boat accident fcfraserisland fraser island

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Taiwanese sex worker tries to haggle with judge

Taiwanese sex worker tries to haggle with judge

'I just wanted to make money,' woman tells court

Crops suffer as region goes 66 days with no rain

DRYING UP: Dry weather will affect crops in the Bundaberg region.

And there's only minimal rain on the way

No Outback Jack's, but it's not all bad news

Bundy won't be getting an Outback Jack's for the time being.

Restaurant says plans are on hold for now

What if your marriage equality postal vote doesn't turn up?

Same sex marriage advocate Niko Salas, center, waves a rainbow flag during a protest in Los Angeles, Tuesday, May 26, 2009. The California Supreme Court upheld a voter-approved ban on same-sex marriage Tuesday, but it also decided that the estimated 18,000 gay couples who tied the knot before the law took effect will stay wed. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

How to make sure your vote counts

Local Partners