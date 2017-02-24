BEACH REPORT: Winds to bring cooler tempts

WORTH A LOOK: Billy Rehbein surfing at Nielson Park Beach, which will be worth a look through the early mornings and again through the late afternoons.

IT IS shaping up to be a slightly windy weekend across the region as moderate to strong SE winds look set to continue for a bit longer yet, but at least it will keep the temperatures slightly cooler.

Winds today will be from S/SE to E/SE at 15-20 knots mostly before increasing this afternoon up to 25 knots, while tomorrow and Sunday will bring us S/SE to E/SE winds at around 15-20 knots - although they will be lighter through the early mornings.

Both today and tomorrow will be mostly fine and sunny, however, we should see the possibility of showers increase through Sunday and into early next week, with the chance of (hopefully) some significant rainfall through the early parts of next week.

SWIMMING

Swimming conditions will most certainly be at their best through the very early mornings through today and across the weekend - this is when the winds will be lighter and the tide high - so if you are keen for a swim, my recommendation would be to hit the beach any time from sunrise through to mid-morning.

The winds will increase significantly from mid-morning onwards and also turn more onshore, causing choppy and slightly messy conditions on the open and exposed beaches - together with a side sweep running along these beaches from right to left.

With the large high tide heights also predicted this weekend, swimmers should avoid swimming in creek and river mouths during the run-out stage of the tide, and also be cautious on the beaches due to the large amount of water movement expected.

Please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you.

BEACH PATROLS

Today and weekdays - 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only

Tomorrow - 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach and Agnes Water; 1-5pm at Elliott Heads and Moore Park

Sunday - 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water

SURFING

The past 48 hours have seen an increase in wave heights across our local beaches - well enough to entice the board-riders out to get wet anyway.

The early mornings are producing smaller, but cleaner conditions across most local beaches, but the afternoons have seen slightly bigger waves that have been quite messy and sloppy.

This trend should continue across the weekend, with fun-sized waves being the norm rather than any significant size, and timing will be the key.

Beaches such as Nielson Park, Mon Repos and Moore Park will be worth a look through the early mornings and again through the late afternoons, while the Agnes Water Point will start to improve as the tide gets a bit lower - but be mindful of the surf competition being held there today and across the weekend (maybe check out the beach breaks or beaches/coves to the south instead). Good kuck.

EVENTS

Good luck to all local participants in the 2017 Reef 2 Beach Longboard Classic being held at Agnes Water Main Beach today, tomorrow and Sunday.