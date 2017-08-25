BEACH REPORT: Wind brings choppy conditions

THERE'S every chance we'll have woken this morning to a gusty windy change with a strong southerly moving in to the region overnight bringing us at least a few days of cool and windy conditions, which is probably not what beach-goers wanted to hear.

Today will see this morning's SW/SSW winds increase to around 15-20 knots before they swing more from the E/SE this afternoon and increase to 20-25 knots, and even up to 30 knots in offshore waters.

Tomorrow will be very similar again, with S/SE to E/SE winds throughout the day at around 15-20 knots, but again gusting to 20-25 knots through the afternoon.

Sunday will bring some respite though as the winds ease back to around 10-15 knots from the S/SW to E/SE - although again, they will be stronger in offshore waters.

Temperatures will drop a little as well with a range expected between 9 and 25 degrees, although we should see mostly sunny conditions.

SWIMMING

Swimming conditions are going to get very choppy and messy over the next few days and particularly so on those more open and exposed beaches, with today and tomorrow likely to bring the worst of the conditions before we start to see the ocean settle a little by Sunday.

Beaches that offer protection from the prevailing southerly winds will certainly be the picks for swimmers - Hervey Bay and also Agnes Water tucked in against the headland are going to be the best options.

The open and exposed beaches will have a strong side sweep running from right to left along their length, so they will require caution to be exercised!

Swimmers are advised to hit the beaches in the very early mornings to try and avoid the winds or else from mid morning to around the middle of the day to find the high tide conditions.

If you are swimming, please ensure to check with the lifeguards and read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you.

BEACH PATROLS

Tomorrow and Sunday: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only.

SURFING

The forecast and gusty SE wind change moving into the region should hopefully start to generate some fun-sized but messy waves for board-riders over the next day or two, which will be a welcome relief from the recent flat spell.

While wave heights will not be epic by any standards, we should be able to find enough of a wave to entice the boards into the water by this afternoon possibly and then more likely through tomorrow and also on Sunday morning.

Check out locations such as Agnes Water, Nielson Park, Mon Repos and Moore Park, with the incoming tide conditions through the mornings likely to provide the better options.

EVENTS

Surf Life Saving Queensland will have a display tomorrow at the Oceanfest Festival at the Bundaberg Port Marina Precinct with information about how to join your local surf life saving club.

The Elliott Heads SLSC will also be holding a Sign-On Day at Elliott Heads on Sunday between 9am and 11am.