BEACH REPORT: Weekend's going to get messy

WELL it hasn't been the best week of beach weather for the Easter school holidays to date and unfortunately the next day or two are not looking too much better either - but fingers crossed that the weather starts to improve through Sunday and into early next week.

Today and tomorrow are forecast to bring more strong winds with E/SE winds predicted at around 15-20 knots and gusting up to 25 knots, with more showers and even rain periods expected as well.

Sunday should hopefully bring a little respite though as the sun is expected to be more abundant, although winds will still be from the E/SE at around 15-20 knots but hopefully starting to ease back to 10-15 knots through the afternoon.

Keep an eye on the sky and the weather forecasts through as conditions can change very quickly - especially depending on the movement of TC Iris or ex-TC Iris.

SWIMMING

Swimming conditions are once again expected to be very choppy and messy at least through today and tomorrow, and especially on those more open and exposed beaches with the wave heights will be larger and the side currents and rips much stronger.

Hopefully for swimmers we will see the ocean start to settle a little by Sunday and provide more favourable swimming conditions.

With this in mind, swimmers are urged to swim with extreme caution over the coming days, abide by the lifesavers' instructions and warning signs, and best to do so at those beaches that provide protection from the strong winds and messy surf.

The better beaches fro swimmers are likely to be Hervey Bay, Moore Park Beach, Agnes Water (inside the headland) and possibly also Nielson Park, while the best time will be either in the very early mornings or again from late morning to mid afternoon while the tide is high.

If you are swimming, please ensure to check with the lifesavers or lifeguards, read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - if we can't see you, we can't save you.

PRACTICE SESSION: Surf lifesavers training at Nielson Park Beach this week. Mike Knott BUN030418SURF1

BEACH PATROLS

Today and weekdays - 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water, plus a roving lifeguard in the Bundaberg Region

Tomorrow and Sunday - 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water, plus a roving lifeguard in the Bundaberg Region

SURFING

Local surfers have been hit with plenty of waves over the past week and the size has been quite solid, but unfortunately the waves have also been very messy and wind affected.

Beaches such as Agnes Water, Moore Park, Nielson Park and Mon Repos have been the better spots for surfers and this should be the same over the coming days as well - but we can expect the wave heights to start to decrease through tomorrow and more likely by Sunday.

Hit the beaches early for the best results or else later in the morning on the incoming tide, whilst the protected and sheltered locations will be the better options. Good luck!