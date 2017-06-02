BEACH REPORT: Weekend to get a little messy

THE temperatures have dropped a little over the past day or two, which is no surprise considering it is now winter, but over the next few days we can expect the temperatures to remain quite mild and hover between about 12 to 13 degree minimums up to around 23 or 24 degree maximums.

The bad news for beach-goers though is that we can expect relatively windy conditions across at least the next two days, before they ease back slightly by Sunday.

Today and tomorrow will bring us S/SE to E/SE winds at 15-20 knots that will increase to 20-25 knots later in the day, before Sunday hopefully brings us 10-15 knots of S/SE to E/SE winds, although again, they will likely gust up to 15-20 knots through the afternoon.

SWIMMING

Swimming conditions will a little choppy and messy this weekend, particularly on those more open and exposed beaches, but if you can find locations that offer protection from the prevailing winds, conditions will be much better.

The best swimming locations will certainly be beaches such as Agnes Water (southern corner) and Hervey Bay, however Nielson Park and Moore Park will also be okay.

The best time for swimmers to hit the beach will through the very early mornings (if you can brave the cold) or else around mid afternoon while the tide is higher.

Just be careful on the open beaches this weekend as there will be a side sweep running along their length from right to left.

If you are swimming, please ensure to check with the lifeguards and read any safety signage or messages and, most importantly, please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you.

BEACH PATROLS

Tomorrow and Sunday only: 9am to 5pm at Kellys Beach Beach and Agnes Water only

SURFING

Once again this week, there has not been too much happening in the way of ridable waves across our local beaches, but fingers crossed we should start to see a small increase in wave heights this weekend with these stronger winds setting in.

While the open and exposed beaches will be a little messy, cleaner waves should be on offer at locations such as Agnes Water, Nielson Park, Mon Repos and even Moore Park.

Wave heights are not expected to be great, but there should be enough size there to encourage the board-riders out for some fun.

Either early morning or from early to mid afternoon should be the best times. Good luck!