BEACH REPORT: Weekend to be mild, not wild

Sarah Spence took this photo of the water sphere at Wetside water park in Hervey Bay.

THE weather conditions have been pretty similar for probably the past two weeks and it appears that not much is going to change across the weekend with the forecast for more moderate SE winds, together with mild temperatures and the continuing chance of scattered showers, particularly about the coast.

The milder temperatures have certainly made sleeping easier at night and I think most people are enjoying the respite from the humidity for now, but the maximums will start to creep slightly higher over the next few days as we head for about 28-29 degrees.

The winds will continue from the S/SE to E/SE through today and tomorrow at around 15-20 knots, although they will be lighter through the early mornings, and then Sunday will bring a slight ease in wind strengths as we can expect only 10-15 knots from the E/SE.

SWIMMING

Swimming conditions will be okay across the next few days, although we can expect the open and more exposed beaches to get a little choppy through the afternoons, together with a side sweep pushing along their lengths from right to left.

The early mornings, while the winds are lighter, will certainly provide the mildest and calmest conditions for swimmers, but this will also coincide with the low tide times and a bit of a walk to the water.

Therefore, the better time to hit the beach for a swim may be from mid-morning through until around mid-afternoon in order to find the higher tide conditions.

The better beaches for swimmers this weekend will be those that provide some protection from the SE winds, so perhaps Agnes Water, Hervey Bay, Nielson Park and Moore Park.

If you are swimming, please ensure to check with the lifesavers or lifeguards, read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you.

BEACH PATROLS

Tomorrow: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach and Agnes Water plus Roving; 1-5pm at Elliott Heads and Moore Park

9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water Weekdays: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only

SURFING

Local surfers have still been enjoying plenty of small but fun-sized and clean waves across our local beaches over the past week as these conditions are just keeping on keeping on.

Good news too for board-riders in that we should see a continuation of similar conditions over the next few days as well.

Wave heights will not be great, but they will certainly remain fun-sized, with the period from early morning through until around noon likely to produce the best options for a surf, but keep an eye on conditions right throughout the day.

Beaches such as Agnes Water, Nielson Park, Kellys Beach, Moore Park and Mon Repos will all be worth checking out. Good luck.

EVENTS

Good luck to our Queensland Country Surf Lifesaving Team representatives who will compete today and tomorrow at the Queensland Interbranch Championships on the Gold Coast.

Also, good luck to local surf lifesavers that will be competing in Round 1 of the WBC Branch Premiership Series at Agnes Water tomorrow.