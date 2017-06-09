BEACH REPORT: Weekend swim on the cards

AFTER a couple of chilly winter days, beach-goers should get a slight reprieve this weekend as we can expect the minimum temperatures to rise to a more comfortable level - hopefully around 11-13 degrees across this weekend - with slightly warmer maximum temperatures around the 24 or 25 degree mark as well.

With this in mind, conditions will be quite OK for beach-goers this weekend with only light to moderate winds and mostly sunny skies, although we could start to coastal showers become more likely by Sunday.

For today, we are expecting more cool S/SW winds early at around 10 knots that will swing more from the S/SE during the day and increase slightly to around 10-15 knots.

For the weekend, both days are looking very similar, with onshore S/SE to E/SE winds forecast at around 10-15 knots only.

SWIMMING

Swimming conditions are expected to be quite good for beach-goers this weekend, especially through the early mornings while the winds are light and the tide is high.

During the afternoons, we can expect the ocean to get slightly choppy as the onshore winds kick-in, but overall, we can expect reasonably good swimming conditions across the entire weekend, no matter what time of day.

The best swimming locations will be beaches such as Agnes Water (southern corner) and Hervey Bay, but all beaches will be OK this weekend.

As mentioned earlier, the best time for swimmers to hit the beach will be any time from early to late morning (if you can brave the cooler temperatures) and don't stress about the water temperature, as it sitting around 22 degrees, which is quite tolerable still.

If you are swimming, please ensure to check with the Lifeguards and read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you.

BEACH PATROLS

Tomorrow and Sunday: 9am-5pm at Kelly's Beach and Agnes Water only.

SURFING

Yet another week of flat seas and almost no swell has greeted local surfers across our region and, unfortunately, the weekend forecast does not look too much better.

The only slight positive is that with the winds expected to turn more onshore across the weekend, we should see a small increase in wave heights, although they are still not expected to be significant enough to entice too many surfers out into the water.

If you are desperate, be sure to monitor the conditions across the weekend, with perhaps Sunday or Monday morning throwing up some waves big enough to get wet for - perhaps. Good luck!

EVEnts

The Moore Park Surf Life Saving Club will celebrate the 2016-17 surf lifesaving season when they hold its annual dinner and presentation night on tomorrow at the Burnett Club.