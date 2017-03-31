BEACH REPORT: Weather looking up for weekend

FROTHED UP: Surfers made the most of swell created by ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie at Nielson Park this week.

AFTER a wet and windy few days, fingers crossed that we are waking up this morning to at least partially sunny skies, which should improve through today and across the weekend with only the slight chance of showers over the next few days.

However, it will still be quite breezy through today and across the weekend, as the winds start to shift from a different direction now that the weather system sits below us.

Today will bring us W to SW winds at around 15 to 20 knots, but they could increase up towards 25 to 30 knots at times.

Tomorrow and Sunday are both looking to be quite similar in terms of winds, with S/SW winds early that will swing more from the S/SE to E/SE at 15 to 20 knots (and up to 25 knots) during the day and through the afternoon.

Overall, not too bad for beach-goers, but you will still need to be extremely cautious at the beaches due to erosion, water clarity and quality, as well as debris in the water.

SWIMMING

Conditions at the beach are expected to improve quite quickly through today and tomorrow as the swell drops and the ocean starts to calm down - however, beach-goers are going to need to be extremely cautious due to the water clarity, rainwater run-off, floating debris and erosion.

Wave heights are expected to drop quickly through today, but they could again pick-up across the weekend as the SE winds increase, but swimming conditions are set to be OK through the early mornings and through until around the early afternoon due to the offshore winds.

High tides are expected from late morning to about noon over the next few days, so the best swimming conditions may well be from mid to late morning because of this, but please be mindful of the amount of debris likely to be in the water.

For up to-date advice and warnings please speak to the Lifesavers and read any warning signs.

Please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you!

BEACH PATROLS

Today - 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only

Tomorrow and Sunday - 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water, plus roving lifeguard operating around the Bundaberg region

Weekdays (next week) - 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water, plus roving lifeguard operating around the Bundaberg region

SURFING

The wild and stormy conditions will ease dramatically today and local surfers should be able to score plenty of fun-sized and clean waves through this morning due to the offshore winds.

The wave heights are going to drop quickly throughout today, so best advice would be to hit the beaches early this morning.

This will also be the best chance across the weekend as well - to hit the beaches early or again from mid-morning to try and find some small, but fun waves, although it may take until Sunday for the wave heights to again start to improve.

Agnes Water, Nielson Park, Moore Park, Mon Repos and Double Island Point will all be worth checking out - although road closures will impact on the ability to travel. Good luck!

EVENTS

Good luck to all local surf lifesavers that will hopefully be competing this weekend at the Australian Surf Lifesaving Championships at North Kirra Beach, if competition recommences after being suspended yesterday.

SLSQ Lifeguard Service will be operating throughout the entire Easter school holiday period, and in conjunction with the volunteer surf lifesavers, will ensure that local beaches are patrolled seven days a week through the Easter school holidays.