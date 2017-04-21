27°
BEACH REPORT: Water could get a little messy

Craig Holden | 21st Apr 2017 5:00 AM
BLUE SKIES: Windy weather at Elliott Heads.
BLUE SKIES: Windy weather at Elliott Heads.

THE weekend is shaping up to be a pretty good one in terms of weather, with the gusty SE winds that have persisted for the past few days set to continue today but they will ease back in strength through tomorrow and Sunday.

Today's winds will be from the E/SE at 20-25 knots before decreasing gradually back to 15-20 knots, while tomorrow will see 15-20 knots of S/SE winds that will decrease to 10-15 knots from the E/SE by late morning.

Sunday should then bring us 10-15 knots of S/SE to E/SE winds. Scattered showers are possible, particularly about the coastal areas, with temperatures set to continue to be quite mild with maximums around 27 or 28 degrees.

Swimming

Swimming conditions will be a little ordinary through today due to the windy conditions that will continue to cause choppy and slightly messy seas across the open and exposed beaches, together with a side current running from right to left.

The weekend should see swimming conditions improve sharply as the winds decrease in strength.

The best beaches for swimmers will be Hervey Bay, Agnes Water, Nielson Park and Moore Park due to their protection from the prevailing winds, however all beaches should be quite okay by tomorrow afternoon and into Sunday.

The best time for swimmers will be in the very early mornings to coincide with the high tide and the lighter winds, or else from mid to late afternoon.

If swimming, check with the lifesavers and read any safety signage or messages, as the water at most beaches is still a little dirty and murky at times.

Swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you.

Beach patrols

Weekdays - 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water

Tomorrow - 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach and Agnes Water; 1-5pm at Elliott Heads and Moore Park

Sunday and Tuesday (Anzac Day) - 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water

Surfing

Local surfers have been enjoying plenty of fun-sized waves about local beaches for most of this past week, particularly at the protected locations as conditions have been getting quite messy on the open beaches.

Wave heights are expected to drop slightly through today and across the weekend, but there should still be plenty of small waves about all beaches for at least the next few days, with the tide likely to be the major factor.

Early mornings and late afternoons will be best around most of the Bundaberg beaches and also for the beach breaks at Agnes Water, while the point at Agnes Water may improve as the tide drops later in the morning.

Agnes Water, Nielson Park, Mon Repos and Moore Park will all be worth a look across the next few days.

Good luck.

Events

The Lions Centennial Bargara Triathlon & Family Fun Day is being conducted at Nielson Park Beach, Bargara, on Sunday.

