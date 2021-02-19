BEACH REPORT: Varied conditions expected around region

Where it will be best to take a dip around the region this weekend.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Remember there are UPDATED COVID-19 restrictions, if you are at the beach, please maintain the social/physical distancing minimum guidelines and abide by the current group gathering guidelines as well.

WEATHER: Once again, it has been another pretty windy week across the local region, particularly through the afternoons, but generally the mornings have been not too bad.

Looking ahead to the weekend though and we can expect a varied forecast with differing conditions across the three days, which will make things a little tricky for beachgoers looking for the best conditions.

Today's winds will be quite OK with only 10 to 15 knots of S/SE to E/SE winds forecast along with the slight chance of a scattered shower.

But tomorrow looks set to bring quite overcast skies, cooler temperatures and more frequent showers, along with the chance of a thunderstorm as well, with the winds forecast to be from the S/SE to E/SE at 10 to 15 knots before they just get a little stronger through the late afternoon.

Sunday, however, will be quite different, with very warm temperatures expected and winds from the W/SW to W/NW at around 10 to 15 knots for most of the day but then getting very windy from the N/NW by late afternoon (20+ knots).

SWIMMING: Based on the forecast for the next few days, we can expect quite mixed and different swimming conditions throughout each day.

Both today and tomorrow will be OK with some choppier conditions expected through the afternoons as the winds get a little stronger by this time of the day and probably more so through tomorrow afternoon.

There will also be a slight side current pushing from right to left on the more open and exposed beaches, so if swimming today or tomorrow, the better locations will be Hervey Bay, Agnes Water, Nielson Park and Moore Park Beach.

By tomorrow though, we will have very calm and flat conditions across all beaches through the morning before gusty N/NW winds develop by Sunday afternoon and again bring choppy conditions to those beaches that are exposed to these winds, along with a side current pushing from left to right.

For Sunday, all beaches will be great through the morning but by Sunday afternoon, Elliott Heads and Kelly's Beach will certainly be the best options for swimmers.

Please check with the Lifeguard or Lifesavers on duty, read any safety signage or messages, AND most importantly please swim only at patrolled beaches, only between the red and yellow flags, and only during patrol times - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you!

BEACH PATROLS:

TODAY & WEEKDAYS - 9.00am to 5.00pm @ Kelly's Beach & Agnes Water ONLY

SATURDAY & SUNDAY - 9.00am to 5.00pm @ Elliott Heads, Kelly's Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park Beach & Agnes Water.

SURFING: There has not been too much happening across our local beaches during this past week in terms of quality waves for the boardriders - even with the strong winds!

Looking ahead to the coming days and there does not appear to be too much wave action forecast either unfortunately.

The changing wind conditions will also make it tricky to find some suitable conditions too, but as per usual have a look through the early mornings for a small, clean wave while the winds are lighter, or again an hour or two either side of the early to midafternoon high tide.

Beaches like Agnes Water, Nielson Park, Mon Repos and Moore Park could be worth a look, while Kelly's Beach and Elliott Heads could also be worth a sneaky look through Sunday afternoon. Good Luck.

For the SUP and Ocean Ski/Kayak paddlers, Sunday morning will provide calm and glassy seas for everyone to enjoy - even the less experienced paddlers - so make the most of this while they last because by Sunday afternoon it may well only be suited to those wishing to have a quick downwind ocean paddle (north to south of course).

﻿EVENTS: Good luck to our Junior Surf Lifesavers (or Nippers) this weekend as they compete in the 2021 WBC Branch Junior Surf Lifesaving Championships at Emu Park Main Beach.

