BEACH REPORT: The pick of spots for a surf this weekend

It has been a mostly flat ocean for the entire week just gone, with just a few opportunities presenting to grab a very small, clean mal wave here and there. Photo File.

It has been a mostly flat ocean for the entire week just gone, with just a few opportunities presenting to grab a very small, clean mal wave here and there. Photo File.

IMPORTANT NOTE

Despite the COVID-19 restrictions lightening, if you are at the beach, please maintain the social/physical distancing minimum guidelines and abide by the current group gathering guidelines as well.

WEATHER

Well, once again, it looks as though these beautiful midweek weather conditions will not last until the weekend, with a strong windy change forecast to arrive overnight last night meaning that it is likely to be a mostly sunny weekend, but a windy one for beachgoers.

Based on the forecast, today and tomorrow look to be when we will get the windier conditions, before they start to ease slightly by Sunday.

Today's winds will be from the S/SE at 15 to 20 knots but likely to increase during the day up to 20 to 25 knots.

Tomorrow ill then bring S/SE to E/SE winds at 15 to 20 knots, with stronger gusts likely, before Sunday brings slightly more tolerable conditions as the winds ease back to around 15 knots from the S/SE to E/SE.

SWIMMING

Swimming conditions have been absolutely spectacular during this past week with flat and calm ocean conditions being the norm, but this will change quickly by today as the strong onshore winds start to cause choppier and messier conditions to develop - and particularly so on those beaches that are more open and exposed to the S/SE winds - and they will likely remain this was over right across the weekend, although Sunday will be slightly better when the winds start to ease.

Beaches that offer protection from these winds will be the best choices for swimmers this over the coming days - Hervey Bay and Agnes Water (adjacent to the headland) will be the best, although locally, Moore Park and Nielson Park Beaches will also be OK - while the best time for swimmers will almost certainly be from early to mid-morning.

Swimmers are also advised to be cautious over the coming days with side currents expected to pushing along most beaches from right to left, with the chance of some rips developing on beaches as well.

If you are going for a swim, please check with the Lifeguard on duty, read any safety signage or messages, AND most importantly please swim only at patrolled beaches, only between the red and yellow flags, and only during patrol times - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you!

BEACH PATROLS

Today and weekdays - Nil

Saturday and Sunday - 9.00am to 5.00pm @ Kelly's Beach & Agnes Water ONLY

SURFING

It has been a mostly flat ocean for the entire week just gone, with just a few opportunities presenting to grab a very small, clean mal wave here and there.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we can expect these stronger onshore winds to cause a change to the ocean with choppy and messy conditions set to develop through today and remain across the weekend.

At the worst, our local beaches should start to see some wind-swell start to kick-in over the coming days, which might be enough to entice the boardriders out for a messy wave, but fingers crossed we get a little bit of that long-range swell expected to reach SE Qld this weekend - we just need it to come from an easterly direction.

So, basically, keep an eye on conditions over the coming days for the chance of finding some waves through the early mornings or again from mid afternoon onwards.

Pick of the beaches will likely be Agnes Water, followed by Nielson Park, Mon Repos and Moore Park.

EVENTS

None.

Craig Holden is the regional operations manager for Surf Life Saving Queensland.