BEACH REPORT: Strolling into a perfect winter

WEATHER

We have certainly been reminded during the past week that it is winter, with some chilly mornings and evenings - but haven't the days just been superb.

Today will be no different, with another chilly start to a glorious sunny day expected, before we start to see minimum temperatures climb a little higher across the weekend as onshore winds return, along with the possibility of a coastal shower (more likely on Sunday).

Today's winds will be from the S/SW early at around 10 to 15 knots before they swing more from the E/SE during the afternoon and drop back to only around 10 knots.

Tomorrow will then bring S/SE winds in the morning at around 10 knots before they swing more from the E/SE during the afternoon at around 10 to 15 knots.

Sunday will then see E/SE winds at only around 10 knots.

SWIMMING

Swimming conditions will continue to be mostly flat and calm through today thanks to the offshore winds, before we start to see slightly choppy ocean conditions develop through this afternoon and across the weekend.

But as the winds are only light to moderate, the ocean will still be quite OK for swimming across the entire weekend.

The best time for a swim will either be in the early mornings (for those that can brave the cooler temperatures) or any time from mid morning to around noon (for those that like to feel the warmth of the sun on their backs).

While all beaches will provide good swimming conditions, later in the day beaches such as Agnes Water, Hervey Bay, Nielson Park and Moore Park Beach will be slightly better.

Don't forget though to check with the lifeguards on duty, read any safety signage or messages and, most importantly please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - if we can't see you, we can't save you.

MORNING WALK: Bruce Worthington enjoying the beautiful winter weather at Bargara Beach. Mike Knott BUN170719BEACH2

BEACH PATROLS

Today and weekdays: Nil

Nil Tomorrow and Sunday: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water Only

SURFING

There has been absolutely no joy whatsoever for local board-riders throughout the past week, with the calm and flat conditions providing no waves (but ideal snorkelling and whale-watching conditions).

Looking ahead and the forecast does not look too enticing in the short term either, with more flat conditions today, before we gradually start to see a very small increase in wave heights across the weekend - but again, probably not enough to provide too much entertainment for board-riders, although as per usual, keep an eye on conditions closely for any changes.

EVENTS

Good luck to local surf lifesavers competing at the 2019 Queensland Pool Rescue Championships on the Gold Coast this weekend.