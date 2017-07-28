BEACH REPORT: Sensational weekend on offer

BLUE SKIES: This weekend should be a great one to get the stand-up paddle board out.

ONCE again, it looks as though we will be blessed with another sensational weekend of weather - meaning that the beach is certainly going to be a great place to be this weekend.

The forecast is for sunshine and more sunshine over the next few days.

The early mornings will still be a little on the cool side however we will be blessed with warm days as the temperature climbs to between 25 and 27 degrees.

Winds will be mostly light over the next few days, with 5 to 10 kts of variable winds today that will increase slightly late this afternoon and swing more from the N/NE.

Tomorrow morning will bring us W/NW winds at around 10 to 15 kts before they ease through the late afternoon and change to be more from the SE.

Sunday will then deliver E/SE to E/NE winds at only around 5 to 10 knots.

Swimming

Swimming conditions have been spectacular this past week and nothing looks like changing too much in this regard over the next few days either.

The ocean should remain mostly calm and flat across the weekend, with just the chance of some slightly choppy conditions developing this afternoon and again tomorrow morning.

Once again all beaches should provide good swimming conditions this weekend but if you are looking for the absolute best spots head to Kellys Beach or Elliott Heads today and tomorrow while the winds are more northerly.

Then on Sunday when the southerly winds return, beaches such as Nielson Park and Agnes Water will be slightly better.

High tides are due between noon and 2pm over the next three days, so if you are looking for the high tide for your swim head down from late morning to early afternoon.

If you are swimming, please ensure to check with the lifeguards and read any safety signage or messages and most importantly please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you.

Beach patrols

Tomorrow and Sunday: 9am to 5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only.

Surfing

The waves have been super clean over the past few days but unfortunately they have also been very, very small.

This also looks like being the case over the next few days as well, which is not what local board-riders wanted to hear.

For those desperate to get wet, it will be a case of grabbing the longboard or SUP and trying to find something worth grovelling on through the early mornings or again from late morning to early afternoon.

While the winds are more from the north, have a look around Kellys Beach or the Elliott River mouth, while Nielson Park, Agnes Water and Moore Park may be worth a look by Sunday.

The best bet, however, may well be a drive south to Double Island Point or Rainbow Beach.

Good luck!