26°
News

BEACH REPORT: Sensational weekend on offer

Craig Holden, Surf Life Saving Queensland | 28th Jul 2017 4:45 AM
BLUE SKIES: This weekend should be a great one to get the stand-up paddle board out.
BLUE SKIES: This weekend should be a great one to get the stand-up paddle board out. Noelani Chalmer

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ONCE again, it looks as though we will be blessed with another sensational weekend of weather - meaning that the beach is certainly going to be a great place to be this weekend.

The forecast is for sunshine and more sunshine over the next few days.

The early mornings will still be a little on the cool side however we will be blessed with warm days as the temperature climbs to between 25 and 27 degrees.

Winds will be mostly light over the next few days, with 5 to 10 kts of variable winds today that will increase slightly late this afternoon and swing more from the N/NE.

Tomorrow morning will bring us W/NW winds at around 10 to 15 kts before they ease through the late afternoon and change to be more from the SE.

Sunday will then deliver E/SE to E/NE winds at only around 5 to 10 knots.

Swimming

Swimming conditions have been spectacular this past week and nothing looks like changing too much in this regard over the next few days either.

The ocean should remain mostly calm and flat across the weekend, with just the chance of some slightly choppy conditions developing this afternoon and again tomorrow morning.

Once again all beaches should provide good swimming conditions this weekend but if you are looking for the absolute best spots head to Kellys Beach or Elliott Heads today and tomorrow while the winds are more northerly.

Then on Sunday when the southerly winds return, beaches such as Nielson Park and Agnes Water will be slightly better.

High tides are due between noon and 2pm over the next three days, so if you are looking for the high tide for your swim head down from late morning to early afternoon.

If you are swimming, please ensure to check with the lifeguards and read any safety signage or messages and most importantly please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you.

Beach patrols

Tomorrow and Sunday: 9am to 5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only.

Surfing

The waves have been super clean over the past few days but unfortunately they have also been very, very small.

This also looks like being the case over the next few days as well, which is not what local board-riders wanted to hear.

For those desperate to get wet, it will be a case of grabbing the longboard or SUP and trying to find something worth grovelling on through the early mornings or again from late morning to early afternoon.

While the winds are more from the north, have a look around Kellys Beach or the Elliott River mouth, while Nielson Park, Agnes Water and Moore Park may be worth a look by Sunday.

The best bet, however, may well be a drive south to Double Island Point or Rainbow Beach.

Good luck!

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  beach report bundaberg surf life saving queensland

Power policy sees couple's electricity bill jump $26,000

Power policy sees couple's electricity bill jump $26,000

"THERE are two policies... and we've fallen through the cracks.”

Patients speak in praise of surgeon following complaints

'HIGH CALLIBRE': One patient says Bundaberg is lucky to have a surgeon as good as Richard Hocking.

'I would trust this man with my life and I did - twice'

WHAT'S ON: Friday, July 28

RED-HOT FAVOURITE: The cane fire tour is one of the most people Childers Festival events.

Five things you need to know

FISHING REPORT: Fish firing offshore and in rivers

CATCH OF THE DAY: Tim Mulhall with a quality bream caught in the Burnett River on a Squidgy soft plastic.

Glass-calm conditions make it all worth it

Local Partners

Sister city students arrive in Bundy

A DELEGATION from Bundaberg's Japanese Sister City Settsu has arrived in Bundaberg for a three day visit.

Planning crucial to success with NDIS

BRIGHT FUTURE: Ann Mickan

Get onboard the NDIS

Legendary '80s band to open Crush Festival in true pub-rock style

RETRO ROCK: Moving Pictures will open the Crush Festival in Bundaberg.

Moving Pictures snare Crush gig

Trash needed for cancer cure and you can help

MOTORING ENTHUISIAST: Brett Taylor is the organiser of a lot of charity car shows and this year, he will be doing up two of his own cars for display. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Help a good cause

New fruit and veg stand to pop up

Kylie Jackson and Bree Grima from BFVG.

Buy direct from farmers

Jonathan LaPaglia takes you inside Australian Survivor s2

Strategy plays key role as castaways seek to make savvy moves and alliances.

Bachelor Recap: Matty’s stunning public rejection

Chic.

Last night we saw humiliation at its best

NZ anchor drops F-bomb live on air

Veteran news anchor Eric Young has been caught uttering an expletive.

Veteran NZ newsreader swears on live television

The Block's family home rescue mission

Scott Cam hosts the TV series The Block.

Reno show's new concept proves its biggest challenge to date.

Angelina Jolie 4.0: Is anyone buying this?

Angelina Jolie, master media manipulator, is back.

Love The Bachelor and a feminist? Sorry, you can't be both

These 22 women trying to win Matty's heart... but at what cost? (Pic: Channel 10)

Tans will be sprayed. Roses will be distributed. Tears will be shed.

George RR Martin: Sixth book won't be out this year

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

“I am still working on it, I am still months away..."

ELEGANT HERITAGE INSPIRED RESIDENCE IN EDENBROOK

11 San Vito Court, Norville 4670

House 5 2 5 $769,000

In a class of its own is the only way to describe this magnificent 369.4m2 heritage inspired residence in San Vito Court renowned as one of Bundaberg's most...

2 LARGE LIVING AREAS AND TUCKED AWAY IN QUIET SECLUDED POCKET

37 Jenalyn Crescent, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 1 $255,000

Are you looking for a 3 bedroom brick home to occupy or for investment in a great location within close proximity to schools, daycare, hospitals and major...

A UNIQUE POSITION - BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

EXQUISITE - EASY CARE - UPMARKET HOME

11 Oasis Court, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Just like the beautiful homes in the nearby Golf Course Estate, Lakeview Drive, Parkview Terrace and more, none of the stunning homes in Oasis Court had water in...

MUST BE VIEWED TO FULLY APPRECIATE!

23 Hinkler Avenue, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 3 $319,000

Situated on the high side of the roundabout near Bundaberg North Primary School out of harm's way including the biggest ever flood in recorded history of 2013 sits...

HEAVILY REDUCED WHAT A BARGAIN!

64 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 1 5 O/O $199,000

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated low set Queenslander situated on a spacious 1012m2 allotment just minutes to CBD, local shops, hospital and schools...

SEPARATE DETACHED INDEPENDENT GRANNY FLAT

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 Offers Over...

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

REDUCED A FURTHER $9,000! - MUST SEE!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $170,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

PRICED TO SELL

112 Mackerel Street, Woodgate 4660

Residential Land Why buy an existing house when you could build new? This parcel ... $190,000

Why buy an existing house when you could build new? This parcel of land is certainly located in a sort after area. Set back just one street from Woodgate...

COUNTRY CHARM IN THE CITY

16 Mahoney Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $319,000

This beautifully presented country cottage styled home is certainly full of charm. Placed on a nice quiet street overlooking spacious wide opened paddocks, it...

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

Open for inspection homes 27 July - 2 August

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.