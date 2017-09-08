BEACH REPORT: Perfect time for a dip at beach

ON THE HORIZON: Wide Bay Beach and Sky took this photo of a sunrise at Innes Park this week.

IT LOOKS as though we are in for another cracking few days of beach weather with more light to moderate winds, warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

Winds today will be from the S/SW-W/SW at around 5-10 knots before they become variable and swing more from the N/NE through the late afternoon.

Tomorrow morning will bring us W/SW winds at 5-10 knots before they start to shift from the S/SE-E/SE through the afternoon and increase slightly to 10-15 knots.

Sunday will be similar with 5-10 knots of S/SE-E/SE winds through the morning, shifting from the E/NE through the afternoon at 10-15 knots.

The only slight negatives will be the cool early morning temperatures and just the chance of some moderate cloud cover by Sunday.

SWIMMING

Swimming conditions look set to be very good again this weekend, particularly through the mornings and through until around noon, although the afternoons will still be quite OK, with just a slight chop appearing on the ocean surface as the onshore winds increase slightly.

All beaches are going to provide great swimming conditions this weekend, particularly through the mornings while the winds are lighter and the tide high, however if those winds do swing more from E/NE through the afternoons you will find that Kellys Beach and Elliott Heads may be slightly better for the afternoon swimmers.

My suggestion would be to hit the beach from mid to late morning to find the absolute best swimming conditions and also the warmer temperatures.

If you are swimming, please ensure to check with the lifeguards and read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you.

BEACH PATROLS

Tomorrow and Sunday only: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only.

SURFING

Another week where not much has been happening across our local beaches in terms of decent surf conditions - and, yet again, the forecast is not looking too exciting for the coming weekend either.

While the SEQ beaches prepare for yet another increase in southerly ground swell this weekend, we can prepare for another weekend of mostly flat conditions on our local beaches.

Despite the light and variable winds bringing us glorious beach conditions the only waves were are set to see are going to be quite small and probably not big enough to entice too many board-riders out into the ocean over the next few days.

For those super keen to get wet, keep an eye on conditions through the mornings on the incoming tide for the hope of finding a wave or two to grovel on - probably around Nielson Park, Kellys Beach or Agnes Water.

Maybe best to pack the boards and consider a road trip south. Good luck.

EVENTS

This Sunday Bundaberg SLSC Sign-On Day is from 9-10am and Elliott Heads SLSC Sign-On Day is on from 10am-noon. Both events are being held at the Bundaberg Swim Academy (bring your togs and goggles).

Moore Park SLSC is holding a sign-on day at their clubhouse 9am on Sunday.

SLSQ will be hosting the University of Queensland Secondary School Surf League next Thursday, September 14, at Nielson Park Beach, Bargara.

The 2017/18 Surf Lifesaving Season officially starts in one week (Saturday, September 16) with volunteer beach patrols recommencing on local beaches.