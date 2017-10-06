BEACH REPORT: Lifesavers going for Gold

COVER UP: TC Monty shared this photo of perfect beach weather with the NewsMail. After the recent wet weather, this weekend is looking up.

COVER UP: TC Monty shared this photo of perfect beach weather with the NewsMail. After the recent wet weather, this weekend is looking up.

IT IS shaping up to be a pretty good weekend of weather for beach-goers, with mostly light winds and more warm and humid days on the way, with just the chance of a shower or thunderstorm tomorrow afternoon.

Today's winds will be from the N/NW to N/NE at around 10 knots only this morning before an increase slightly to 10-15 knots this afternoon.

Tomorrow will be similar with N/NW to NE winds at around 10-15 knots early that will ease to around 10 knots before we see a brief SE wind change through the late afternoon or early evening that will bring 10-20 knots of SE winds.

This will be short lived however, with N/NW to N/NE winds returning on Sunday at around 5-10 knots and increase slightly through the afternoon.

Swimming

Swimming conditions are expected to be quite good this weekend as you would expect with only light to moderate winds, however the beaches that do face in a more northerly direction will see slightly choppier seas than those that offer protection from the prevailing winds.

The best swimming conditions will be found from early to mid/late morning over the coming days as this will be when the tide is higher and the winds lighter and despite all beaches offering reasonable swimming conditions through the mornings, the absolute best picks will be Kellys Beach and Elliott Heads.

Just a word of warning though for swimmers to be careful over the coming days - particularly around river and creek mouths - as the large high tide heights will cause strong tidal currents and lots of water movement during the run-out stage of the tide.

If you are swimming, please ensure to check with the lifesavers or lifeguards, read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you.

Beach patrols

Tomorrow: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach and Agnes Water, plus roving 1-5pm at Elliott Heads and Moore Park

Sunday: 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park add Agnes Water

Weekdays: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only

Surfing

Local surfers have been enjoying plenty of fun-sized and clean waves across our local beaches for the past few days and there certainly have been lots of board-riders out there in the line-up.

This run of swell is expected to ease significantly through today and over the weekend though, especially as the northerly winds set-in.

However, the early mornings may still provide enough waves to entice the board-riders out at locations such as Agnes Water, Nielson Park, Moore Park, Kellys Beach and even Elliott Heads. Good luck!

Events

The iconic Coolangatta Gold will be held this weekend on the Gold Coast with several local surf lifesavers heading down to compete in either the short course, long course or junior events, so we wish them all the best.