32°
BEACH REPORT: Keep your cool at the beach on Sunday

Craig Holden, Surf Life Saving Queensland | 10th Mar 2017 4:55 AM
BLUE ALERT: There may be a return to stingers on our beaches from Sunday.
BLUE ALERT: There may be a return to stingers on our beaches from Sunday. Paul Donaldson BUN160117BLUE5

IT'S shaping up to be another pretty good weekend at the beach this weekend, with temperatures again expected to be very warm - especially by Sunday.

Today will bring a continuation of the SE winds this morning at 15 to 20 knots, before they start to ease back through this afternoon when we should see E/SE winds at only 10 to 15 knots.

Tomorrow morning will be a good one to hit the beach as the winds become very light and variable - less than 10 knots - before they swing more from the E/NE through the afternoon and increase only slightly.

Then Sunday will bring back the hot northerly winds as we can expect N/NW to N winds at 10 to 15 knots through the morning that will increase to 15 to 20 knots through the afternoon.

Scattered showers are a possibility today and tomorrow and I am sure they would be a welcome relief.

SWIMMING

Swimming conditions will be tricky and slightly choppy through today as the surf conditions and high tide heights combine to produce unstable conditions across most beaches, but conditions will improve tomorrow morning when the winds become almost negligible.

All beaches will be at their pristine best tomorrow morning - particularly from early to mid- morning while the tide is high.

There will be a change to conditions by Sunday though as the northerly winds increase, meaning that most beaches will become quite choppy, however locations such as Elliott Heads and Kellys Beach will be great options for swimmers on Sunday due to their protection from these winds.

The morning high tide heights are very large at present, meaning that there will be lots of tidal and water movement during the outgoing tide, so swimmers should avoid the creel and river mouths during the outgoing stage of the tide.

Blue Bottles have disappeared with the strong SE winds this week, but with a return to northerly winds by tomorrow afternoon and into Sunday, swimmers should check with the lifesavers and read any warning signs.

Remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you.

BEACH PATROLS

  • Today and weekdays: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water
  • Tomorrow: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach and Agnes Water; 1-5pm at Elliott Heads and Moore Park
  • Sunday: 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water

SURFING

Local surfers enjoyed a few days of great surf conditions during this past week.

These waves should persist through this morning before starting to ease quickly across the weekend unfortunately.

Having said that, early tomorrow morning may still throw up some small but clean waves across beaches such as Agnes Water, Nielson Park, Mon Repos and Moore Park, before the northerly winds get into it too much.

By Sunday, if you are still keen for a surf, the best options will be Kellys Beach, Elliott River mouth or a drive to Double Island Point.

