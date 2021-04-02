BEACH REPORT: Keep eyes on the sky this long weekend

If you’re thinking of heading to the beach this weekend, keep your eyes on the sky with wet and windy weather forecast.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Remember there are UPDATED COVID-19 restrictions, if you are at the beach, please maintain the social/physical distancing minimum guidelines and abide by the current group gathering guidelines as well.

WEATHER: Well, we certainly experienced a sensational weekend of weather last weekend and it continued right through Monday as well, before that gusty SE wind change kicked in through Tuesday – and ever since then it has been windy, showery and a little cooler as well.

Unfortunately too, it looks as though the weather is going to continue to be very windy, cool and even a little wet across the Easter long weekend.

Showers are forecast right across the entire long weekend, but it does at this stage look like Easter Sunday and Monday could see some rain periods as well, so keep an eye on the sky before planning your trip to the beach.

Today’s winds will be from the S/SE to E/SE at 15 to 20 knots before they increase to 20 to 25 knots this afternoon and continue into Easter Saturday with 20 to 25 knots of E/SE winds forecast for tomorrow.

Easter Sunday will bring a slight drop back to 15 to 20 knots of E/SE to S/SE winds and this will be very similar for Easter Monday as well, with 15 to 20 knots of S to S/SE winds forecast to end the long weekend.

SWIMMING: Swimming conditions look likely to be a little ordinary across this Easter Long weekend and especially so on the more open and exposed beaches where the ocean will be very choppy and messy – and could even get a little rough at times – with a strong side current pushing along from right to left.

Looking at the forecast, this morning and Monday could be slightly better for swimmers with a little more southerly direction in the wind, but regardless, you will need to swim with caution over the coming days and you would certainly be best advised to look for beaches that offer some protection from the gusty SE winds.

The better times for a swim over the coming days will be through the early mornings while the winds are slightly lighter and maybe a touch offshore or southerly at worst, although on Monday, if those winds start to ease, it may well be worth a mid to late afternoon swim around that high tide time.

Please check with the Lifeguard or Lifesavers on duty, read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please swim only at patrolled beaches, only between the red and yellow flags, and only during patrol times – remember, if we can’t see you, we can’t save you.

BEACH PATROLS: FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY & MONDAY – 8.00am to 5.00pm @ Elliott Heads, Kelly’s Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park Beach & Agnes Water, PLUS a Rove Lifeguard in the Bundaberg Region, PLUS Early Morning RWC Surveillance Patrols from Kelly’s Beach to Mon Repos (6am to ‘Flags Up’).

WEEKDAYS (From Tuesday) – 9.00am to 5.00pm @ Elliott Heads, Kelly’s Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park Beach & Agnes Water, PLUS a Rove Lifeguard in the Bundaberg Region.

SURFING: This past week has thrown up some fun-sized and clean waves if you have been able to find the right beach and the right stage of the tide, although with the swell having a real southerly direction to it, a lot of it has been passing by our beaches.

Looking ahead to the Easter Long Weekend though and it appears that we should have no trouble finding waves – the issue will be finding a beach and the right stage of the tide to find the cleanest and best waves.

Wave heights are forecast to start increasing through today, but probably looking best through Saturday and Sunday and hopefully holding for Monday morning as well.

Beaches such as Agnes Water, Nielson Park, Mon Repos and Moore Park Beach look like being the better options with the early mornings being worth a look and then again and hour or two either side of the high tide. Good Luck!

For the SUP and Ocean Ski/Kayak paddlers, this Easter long weekend is not likely to be your friend if you are looking for calm and gentle ocean conditions – but if you are up for some fun downwind paddling conditions, you are in for a treat this weekend.

The gusty S/SE to S/SE winds will continue at least until Sunday, along with plenty of waves and chop, so there will be lots of options for a fast south to north downwinder this weekend. But for those less experienced paddlers, I would suggest sticking in the protected and sheltered creeks and rivers.

EVENTS: Nil. Happy Easter to everyone!

