BEACH REPORT: Head for a swim after lunch

DESPITE a hot and windy morning to start today off, it does appear that we are set for a pretty good weekend of beach weather headed our way over the coming days with light to moderate winds and more warm temperatures.

This morning's gusty N/NW winds will ease during the morning back to 15-20 knots and then ease even further through this afternoon to only 10-15 knots, which is great news for those keen to hit the beach after work this afternoon.

Tomorrow morning will bring a brief wind change with S/SE winds through the morning at 10-15 knots but the afternoon will bring us 10-15 knots of E/NE winds.

Sunday will then see a continuation of the northerly winds with very light W/NW winds early (5-10 knots) that will increase to 10-15 knots from the N through the afternoon.

Sunday could also see overcast conditions develop with the chance of a shower or two as well.

Swimming

Swimming conditions will be very messy and choppy through this morning on those beaches that face in a more northerly direction, along with a strong side sweep running from left to right, but we will see ocean conditions improve through the day and into this afternoon.

With this in mind, the best beaches for swimmers today will certainly be Kellys Beach and Elliott Heads due to their protection from the northerly winds.

Also, keep an eye out for blue bottles while these northerly winds are blowing.

The weekend will bring more joy for swimmers though with mostly good swimming conditions expected across the weekend as the winds ease, with just a slight chop developing across most beaches through the afternoons.

High tides will occur around mid-afternoon over the coming days, so for the best swimming conditions, try any time between midday to mid afternoon, or else get in very early in the mornings.

If you are swimming, please ensure to check with the lifesavers or lifeguards, read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you!

Beach patrols

Tomorrow: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach and Agnes Water plus Roving; 1-5pm at Elliott Heads and Moore Park.

Sunday: 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water

Weekdays: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only.

Surfing

Surf conditions have been pretty ordinary this week with little to no rideable waves to be found across the regional beaches, although yesterday and today's strong northerly winds may have generated some messy and wind-blown waves for this morning - possibly better around mid to late morning - at locations such as Kellys Beach or even Elliott Heads.

However the weekend does not look promising in terms of wave heights, with only small waves likely to be on offer across most beaches. However, as per normal, keep an eye on conditions over the coming days. Good luck!

Events

Surf Life Saving Queensland's major fundraising appeal, SOS (Save Our Savers) Week runs until Sunday. - if you see the local surf lifesavers out and about this weekend, please be sure to dig deep with a donation. If you miss them but still want to donate visit www.sosweek.com.au