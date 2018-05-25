BEACH REPORT: Gusts to bring choppy conditions

AFTER glorious beach conditions last weekend and for the first few days of this past week, it looks as though we are in for slightly ordinary conditions today and across the weekend now those gusty onshore winds have arrived.

The winds will continue to be moderate and even gusty at times, with 15-20 knots of south-southeast to east-southeast winds forecast for today and tomorrow, before we hopefully see a slight relief on Sunday as the winds ease back to a more tolerable 10-15 knots from the east-southeast.

Today and tomorrow will also bring partly cloudy skies with the chance of scattered showers, before Sunday delivers a little more sunshine.

Swimming

The ocean and swimming conditions for today and across the weekend are looking a little ordinary, particularly on the more open and exposed beaches where it will be quite choppy and messy, and there will also be a side current running along the beach from right to left.

But if you can find a sheltered location that blocks the southeast winds, you will be treated to more favourable swimming conditions - particularly in the early mornings while the wind is lighter and the tide high.

Beaches such as Agnes Water (inside the headland), Nielson Park and Moore Park Beach will be the best options this weekend - and more so today and tomorrow - but we can expect conditions to improve on Sunday as the winds ease slightly, so other beaches will be OK by then.

If you are swimming, please check with the lifesavers or lifeguards, read any safety signage or messages and, most importantly, swim only at patrolled beaches during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - if we can't see you, we can't save you.

Beach patrols

Tomorrow and Sunday: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only

Thursday: (Bundaberg Show Public Holiday) 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach only

Surfing

Again the surf conditions have been quite poor on our local beaches this past week, with only a few small waves presenting themselves for board-riders.

The past 24 hours have seen a slight increase in wave heights as the onshore winds have increased but it has also meant that conditions have been quite messy and choppy.

The weekend is looking hopeful rather than promising with regards to waves, with a small increase expected into tomorrow.

Again, wave heights will be nothing special but perhaps Agnes Water, Nielson Park, Mon Repos or Moore Park beaches may offer up something worth getting wet for over the coming day or two - fingers crossed and good luck.

Events

Nil.