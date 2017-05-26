BEACH REPORT: Great weekend on the cards

ONCE again, it looks like the weather gods are smiling on the region with another few days of great beach weather heading our way, with the only slight dampener being the chance of scattered showers about the coastal areas.

Outside of that, we can expect more mild temperatures and only light to moderate winds, which should be music to the ears of beach visitors.

Tomorrow's winds will be variable at 10 to 15 knots with S/SW winds early this morning that will swing more from the S/SE through this morning and then from the E/SE by this afternoon.

Saturday will then be very similar with 10 to 15 knots of winds from the S/SE to E/SE through the morning that will drop back to only around 10 knots by the late afternoon.

Sunday will then bring us even lighter winds with only 5 to 10 knots of S/SE to E/NE winds predicted.

Swimming

With light to moderate winds forecast for the next few days, beach visitors can expect great swimming conditions across this weekend but particularly through the mornings while the tide is high.

All beaches will provide good conditions too this weekend, but if you are picky with your beach selections, Agnes Water, Nielson Park and Moore Park will be best tomorrow and Saturday, however by Sunday, we can expect Kellys Beach and Elliott Heads to be slightly better (especially when the winds swing more from the E/NE in the afternoon).

Open and exposed beaches will see slightly choppy seas along with a slight side sweep, but not enough to worry the swimmers.

However, if swimming, please ensure to check with the lifeguards and read any safety signage or messages and, most importantly, please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - if we can't see you, we can't save you.

Beach patrols

Saturday and Sunday only: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only

Surfing

There has not been too much happening in the way of ridable waves across our local beaches for the past few days and, unfortunately, there does not appear to be any significant increases in wave heights coming our way until probably early next week either.

However, as we all know, conditions can change very quickly, so keep an eye on your favourite surf spot across the next few days but particularly through the early mornings, when conditions may be more favourable for some small, clean waves. Good luck.

Events

The Bundaberg SLSC will celebrate its successes from the 2016-17 surf lifesaving season Saturday night when it holds its annual dinner and presentation night at the Bundaberg Services Club.