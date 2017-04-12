BEACH REPORT: Good long weekend coming up

SURF'S NOT UP: There won't be a lot of surf around this weekend.

IT IS shaping up to be a reasonable few days of weather headed our way for the Easter long weekend, with mostly light to moderate winds, sunny skies and mild temperatures expected.

Partially cloudy skies will be about through tomorrow and Saturday, before we start to see more and more blue sky later in the long weekend.

Tomorrow will bring us a continuation of the S/SE winds at around 10-15 knots early before they increase up to 15-20 knots through this afternoon, with almost identical conditions forecast for tomorrow as well.

From Easter Saturday onwards though, we will see the winds ease back slightly to 10-15 knots from the E/SE and remain this way for the remainder of the long weekend, with even lighter winds expected in the early mornings.

It should be a great weekend to hit your favourite local beach.

Swimming

Swimming conditions are generally expected to be quite good right across the Easter long weekend, although the mornings - and particularly from mid morning through to around midday - will certainly provide the better swimming conditions due to the high tide times around this time of day.

The afternoons, and more so tomorrow and Saturday, will see the onshore winds increase slightly and bring choppier conditions to the more open and exposed beaches but these conditions should not be a major deterrent for beach-goers.

The best beaches for swimmers this weekend will be Hervey Bay, Agnes Water, Nielson Park and Moore Park, although almost all beaches in the region will be okay through the mornings.

If swimming, please ensure to check with the lifesavers and read any safety signage or messages, as the water at most beaches is still a little dirty and murky at times.

Please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you.

Beach patrols

Weekdays - 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water, with a roving lifeguard operating around the Bundaberg region

Tomorrow, Saturday, Sunday and Monday - 8am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water with roving lifeguard operating around the Bundaberg region

Surfing

Local surfers have been able to find some small, but fun-sized waves about our local beaches at various times during the past week, although the conditions have been a little hit and miss.

The weekend does not appear likely to be bringing any major improvement either, so surfers will probably need to continue to monitor conditions closely.

Small waves will likely be the norm, with the morning incoming tide throwing up the most favourable window of opportunity at locations such as Nielson Park, Mon Repos and Moore Park, while Agnes Water may be worth a shot in the very early morning or again from early to mid afternoon. Wave size will not be great, but hopefully fun-sized.