BEACH REPORT: Glorious weather for a swim

BEACH-GOERS should be making the most of the fantastic warm weather on offer today because it looks like we are set for a blast of cooler temperatures across the next couple of days, with minimum temperatures expected to reach single figures tomorrow morning and again on Sunday morning!

The good news though is that there will be plenty of sunshine and blue skies across the next few days so it won't take long for the temperatures to climb up to the mid 20's by the middle of each day.

Today will provide light N/NW winds early this morning that will swing from the SW during the day and increase to 10-15 knots and then further to 15-20 knots during the afternoon.

These cooler SW winds will then hang around across the weekend, with 15-20 knots of W/SW to S/SW winds tomorrow and then the same on Sunday although these winds will ease to 10-15 knots of S/SW winds during the day on Sunday.

Swimming

Despite the cooler temperatures expected across the weekend, the beach and swimming conditions will be absolutely glorious as the predominantly offshore winds keep the ocean amazingly calm and flat for the next few days.

And better still, the water temperatures will be warmer than the air temperatures on those chilly mornings!

With high tide times due in the early mornings and again in the late afternoons and early evenings, these times of day will provide the better swimming conditions.

But it will also be slightly cooler too, so swimmers may want to let the sun heat things up a bit and aim for around mid-morning or mid-afternoon when it is a bit warmer.

Also, with the calm ocean conditions expected, this weekend will also be favourable for some snorkelling around some of beautiful coastal locations.

If you are swimming, please ensure to check with the lifesavers or lifeguards, read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you!

Beach patrols

Tomorrow and Sunday only: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only

Surfing

Yesterday provided some clean and small, yet fun-sized, waves about some of our local beaches and these will hopefully continue into this morning before, unfortunately, we can expect to see the wave heights decrease very rapidly through today and across the weekend.

In fact, it looks like flat and calm conditions will be the norm across the weekend, however, be sure to keep an eye on your favourite beach as conditions can change quickly - there is a pulse of swell expected to hit Southeast Queensland beaches (particularly south-facing beaches) through Sunday and into Monday, but it is very doubtful any of this will make its way to our local beaches. Good luck!

Events

Nil. Happy Mother's Day for Sunday to all the mums out there!