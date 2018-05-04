BEACH REPORT: Getting in early is best option

THE Labour Day long weekend looks like providing us with a mixed few days of beach and weather conditions.

Glorious conditions are expected today and tomorrow before those gusty winds return in time for both Sunday and Monday, so get in early this weekend to find the best beach conditions.

Winds will be about 5 to 10 knots from the S/SE to E/SE this morning before swinging around to the N/NE through the afternoon at about 10 knots. Tomorrow the forecast is for light S/SW winds early that will gradually swing to the E/SE during the day and increase to about 10 to 15 knots. Sunday and Monday will be 15 to 20 knots of S/SE to E/SE winds gusting to 20 to 25 knots.

Swimming

Swimming conditions will be excellent through today and tomorrow while the winds are light, so swimmers are encouraged to make the most of these conditions while they last. Hit the beach from mid-morning to about noon in order to find the best conditions, with all beaches to provide good conditions for swimmers today and again tomorrow. Unfortunately though, we can expect swimming conditions to get a bit ordinary by Sunday and into Monday as the strong SE winds start to whip up choppy and even slightly messy ocean conditions - particularly on those more open and exposed beaches where there will also be a side sweep running from right to left as well. With this in mind, the best beaches for swimmers will be those that provide some shelter from the winds - Agnes Water, Moore Park Beach and Nielson Park Beach being the better options and particularly in the early mornings. If you are swimming, please ensure to check with the lifesavers or lifeguards, read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you.

Beach patrols

Today: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only

Saturday: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach and Agnes Water; 1-5pm at Elliott Heads and Moore Park

Sunday and Monday: 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water

Surfing

Rideable waves have been pretty much non-existent across local beaches for the past few days and this looks set to continue for today and tomorrow before - fingers crossed - we start to see a slight increase in wave heights through Sunday and into Monday as the winds increase. The open beaches will be a little wind-blown later in the weekend so maybe consider locations such as Agnes Water, Nielson Park, Mon Repos or Moore Park for best results. Good Luck.

Events

Monday's Labour Day public holiday will mark the end of the 2017-18 surf life saving season with volunteer surf lifesavers pulling down the flags for the last time. Volunteer beach patrols will resume again on local beaches on September 22.

The Bargara Triathlon will be held on Sunday at Nielson Park Beach with races commencing from 7am and associated road closures in place until about noon.

SLSQ will host a Memorial Day ceremony at the Bundaberg SLSC from 10am on Sunday to reflect upon the surf lifesaving season and to remember those lives lost during the 2017-18 season.