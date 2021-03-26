BEACH REPORT: Forecast music to the ears of beachgoers.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Remember there are updated covid-19 restrictions, if you are at the beach, please maintain the social/physical distancing minimum guidelines and abide by the current group gathering guidelines as well.

WEATHER

Well, after a wet start to the week, the sun is back out and the weather has turned absolutely superb.

And, best of all, this superb weather is set to remain over the coming days as well, which should be music to the ears of beachgoers.

Sunny skies and warm temperatures are the forecast for the next three days and with the added bonus of only light winds, things are certainly looking good.

Today's winds will be from the S/SW early this morning at around 10 knots before they start to swing more from the E/SE during the day and just creep up slightly to around 10 to 15 knots.

Both tomorrow and Sunday will then bring almost identical forecasts, with variable winds early at 5 to 10 knots that will then swing more from the E/NE during the afternoon and increase slightly to 10 to 15 knots.

SWIMMING

Swimming conditions have been sensational over the last 24 hours and for those that were up early yesterday you would have been privy to a gorgeous sunrise and start to the day - fingers crossed this morning and the coming mornings will be much the same.

The early mornings will be the absolute best time for a swim over the coming days as this is when we can expect a big morning high tide and only very light winds, so make the most of these conditions at any stage from sun-up to around mid-morning.

All beaches will have great swimming conditions through the mornings over the coming days but by the afternoon tomorrow and on Sunday, Kelly's Beach and Elliott Heads will be slightly better when those afternoon E/NE winds kick-in.

Just a word of warning though to be careful during the run-out stage of the tide, and especially around the creek and river mouths, as there will be considerable amounts of tidal movement.

Please check with the Lifeguard or Lifesavers on duty, read any safety signage or messages, AND most importantly please swim only at patrolled beaches, only between the red and yellow flags, and only during patrol times - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you!

A life guard at Agnes Water Main Beach.

BEACH PATROLS

Today and weekdays - 9.00am to 5.00pm at Kelly's Beach and Agnes Water ONLY.

Saturday - 9.00am to 5.00pm at Kelly's Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach and Agnes Water; 1.00pm to 5.00pm at Elliott Heads and Moore Park Beach.

Sunday - 9.00am to 5.00pm at Elliott Heads, Kelly's Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park Beach and Agnes Water.

SURFING

This past week has thrown out plenty of mixed conditions for board-riders, with fun-sized but messy waves at the start of the week, that were then replaced with small, clean and glassy waves over the past 24 to 48 hours.

Looking ahead to the weekend, these small, but clean waves should continue but I do emphasise the word 'small'.

Once again, the mornings (from early morning to mid-morning) should be the best time to find a wave, but I would suggest that the waves will likely be best suited to the mals and SUPS only and not the short-boards. Good Luck!

For the SUP and Ocean Ski/Kayak paddlers, this weekend is looking good for a casual and relaxing float on the ocean with the wind forecast set to finally provide you with smooth and glassy conditions through the mornings, so make the most of these conditions while they last.

EVENTS

Good luck to local surf lifesavers competing over the next three days on the Gold Coast (Tugun Beach) at the 2021 Queensland Surf Lifesaving Championships (Under 17 to Masters age groups).