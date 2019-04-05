BEACH REPORT: Early mornings best for a dip

THE windy and possibly showery conditions will continue into today with more fresh to moderate SE winds forecast today at 15-20 knots, before we see a slight decrease in wind strength across the weekend - and hopefully more sunshine than overcast skies as well.

The winds will remain from the S/SE to the E/SE over the weekend and will be lighter through the early mornings at only around 10 knots before increasing through the afternoon to around 10-15 knots and maybe even a little stronger in the late afternoons.

Temperatures have been a little cooler too over the past few days and are expected to be much the same today and tomorrow before we look to maybe hit 30 degrees again on Sunday.

Swimming

The ocean conditions will again be choppy and a little messy through today, but as per usual, if you are keen to hit the beach through the very early mornings, you will find much calmer and gentler swimming conditions.

The winds will ease slightly over the weekend, which is great news for swimmers, with the ocean conditions set to get a little better.

Once again, the early morning will be the best time for swimmers across the weekend and should remain pretty good until around mid to late morning.

Once the winds start to increase again through the afternoons, we will see choppy conditions kick in with a slight side sweep from right to left as well on the more open and exposed beaches.

Best beaches today will be those that offer some protection from the SE winds - so probably Moore Park Beach, Agnes Water, Hervey Bay and Nielson Park, and these beaches will also be the better picks across the weekend as well.

If you are swimming, please continually check with the lifesavers or lifeguard on duty, read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - if we can't see you, we can't save you.

Beach patrols

Today: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water beach only

Tomorrow and Sunday: 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park Beach and Agnes Water; plus a Rove Lifeguard in the Bundaberg region

Weekdays next week: 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park Beach and Agnes Water; plus a Rove Lifeguard in the Bundaberg region

Surfing

Fun-sized waves have been enjoyed by local board-riders over the past few days across most local beaches and particularly through the early mornings when they have been much cleaner.

Wave heights should remain much the same through today and hopefully across the weekend as well, but we should see a slight drop back in size by Sunday.

The early mornings will be the best time to head down to your favourite break in the hope of finding cleaner and better conditions, with beaches such as Nielson Park, Mon Repos, Moore Park Beach and Agnes Water likely to be the better options.

Events

Good luck to local surf lifesavers competing at the Australian Surf Lifesaving Championships on the Gold Coast, which continue today and tomorrow, before the final day of racing on Sunday.