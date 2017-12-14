BEACH REPORT: Early birds enjoy best weather

THIS week's weather pattern has been pretty consistent and the next few days should be much the same.

We can expect more temperatures (maximum temperatures around 30-32 degrees) along with moderate SE winds - although they will be lighter through the early mornings - and perhaps just an increased chance of a few showers by Sunday.

Both today and tomorrow will bring 10-15 knots of E/SE winds through the mornings but these winds will increase up to 15-20 knots through both afternoons.

Sunday will then see lighter S/SE winds early that will turn more from the E/SE at 10-15 knots through the morning and then again increase just slightly through Sunday afternoon.

Swimming

Swimming conditions will be OK through today and across the weekend, with the mornings certainly likely to be the best time of the day to head down for a swim as this will be when the tide is high and the winds are light - any time from early morning through until mid-morning.

Later in the day as the winds increase, we will start to see choppy ocean conditions develop as well as a side sweep running along most beaches from right to left, so this will provide nuisance vale to beach-goers.

The morning high tide heights are quite high at present, and will remain so for the next few days, which means there will be lots of water movement about the beaches and also the creek and river mouths during the run-out stage of the tide, so please be very careful.

If you are swimming, please ensure to check with the lifesavers or lifeguards, read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - if we can't see you, we can't save you.

Beach patrols

Today: 8am-6pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only; 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach and Moore Park plus a roving lifeguard in the Bundaberg region plus early-morning RWC surveillance patrols from 6am around Bargara and Mon Repos beaches

Tomorrow and Sunday: 8am-6pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water plus a roving lifeguard in the Bundaberg region plus early-morning RWC surveillance patrols from 6am around Bargara and Mon Repos beaches

Weekdays: 8am-6pm at Kellys Beach, Nielson Park and Agnes Water only; 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach and Moore Park plus a roving lifeguard in the Bundaberg region plus early-morning RWC surveillance patrols around Bargara and Mon Repos beaches

Surfing

Local beaches have seen plenty of small waves over the past few days, but nothing that has really excited the local board-riders.

The early mornings have produced cleaner waves and then as the winds increase through the afternoon the waves have become quite messy and choppy.

This trend also looks like continuing across the weekend as well, with perhaps just a slight increase in wave heights likely by Sunday and into Monday.

Head down through the early mornings or again in the later afternoons locally, while Agnes Water may be a little better once the tide drops slightly later in the morning.

Agnes Water, Nielson Park, Mon Repos and Moore Park will no doubt provide the better options, so good luck.

Events

The Elliott Heads Surf Life Saving Club will be holding ham wheels and Christmas raffles at the club from 3.30pm tomorrow.