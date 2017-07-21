BEACH REPORT: Cool, clear conditions this weekend

FINALLY a little blast of cold weather has reminded us that it is fact winter.

The early morning and overnight temperatures have reached single figures and if you have woken up early this morning I am sure that you will vouch for that.

The good news though is that despite the chilly starts to the day, the sun does warm things up quickly and before you know it we have reached the expected maximum temperatures of around 23 or 24 degrees.

Also, by Sunday, those minimum temperatures will also have warmed slightly as well.

Today's winds will continue to be quite cool as they come in from the SW but by late this afternoon they will swing onshore and from the S/SE at around 10-15 knots.

This onshore wind flow will then continue across the weekend with S/SW to S/SE winds expected tomorrow at 10-15 knots, while Sunday will see S/SE to E/SE winds at 10-15 knots.

All in all, it should be another great weekend of weather with mostly blue skies yet again.

SWIMMING

With the offshore winds, the swimming conditions on all beaches have been fantastic for the past few days with calm ad flat seas the norm.

These conditions will persist for this morning and again through early tomorrow morning, with just some slightly choppy conditions developing through the afternoons today and tomorrow and into Sunday as well as those winds shift more from an onshore direction.

While all beaches will provide good swimming conditions over the next few days, particularly through the early mornings, beaches such as Hervey Bay, Agnes Water and Nielson Park will perhaps be slightly better later in the day.

If you are swimming, please ensure to check with the Lifeguards and read any safety signage or messages and, most importantly, please swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you.

BEACH PATROLS

Tomorrow and Sunday only: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only

SURFING

Local surfers found plenty of clean and fun-sized waves about local beaches last weekend, but the last few days have thrown up mostly flat conditions across all beaches.

Sadly, the weekend is not looking much better either, with south-east Queensland expected to see a significant increase in wave heights across this weekend as a pulse of southerly ground swell arrives, but our local beaches will not see too much impact at all with this swell reaching only as far as the ocean side of Fraser Island.

For those desperate to get wet, check out local beaches through the early mornings or again through the late afternoons in the hope of finding something small to enjoy. Good luck.

EVENTS

Good luck to 21 members of the Elliott Heads SLSC who are competing at the 2017 Queensland Pool Rescue Championships at Southport on the Gold Coast this weekend.

Surf Life Saving Wide Bay Capricorn Branch will hold its annual general meeting at1am on Saturday followed by its annual dinner and presentation night from 6.30pm at Rowers on the River.