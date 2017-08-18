BEACH REPORT: Cool breeze set for weekend

AFTER an unusually warm week of weather, it looks as though this weekend will bring a return of more "normal' winter weather as the cooler and gusty W/SW winds return bringing with them plenty of sunshine, but some chilly mornings and evenings.

Today will see a continuation of the W/NW winds early this morning at around 10-15 knots before the winds gradually turn and swing from the SW during the latter part of the morning and then gust up to 25 knots during this afternoon.

Tomorrow will see a continuation of gusty offshore winds, with 20-30 knots of SW winds expected throughout the day, although they will slightly lighter through the early morning.

Sunday will then see the winds ease slightly back to 15-20 knots from the S/SW in the morning before they turn onshore during the day and from E/SE.

It looks set to be another beautiful weekend, so make sure you make the most of it.

SWIMMING

Swimming conditions have been a little choppy and messy over the past few days as the northerly winds have intensified - particularly on those beaches that face in a more northerly direction - but the next few days should see a return of the winter westerlies, which should ensure that the ocean once again returns to being mostly calm across our local beaches.

All beaches should again provide good swimming conditions this weekend - especially through the mornings - although by Sunday afternoon, when the winds turn more onshore, beaches such as Nielson Park, Moore Park and Agnes Water will be slightly better.

High tides are due in the early mornings and early evenings over the next three days, so the best time for swimmers to find the high tide conditions will be from early to mid morning and again through the late afternoon.

If you are swimming, please ensure to check with the Lifeguards and read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you.

BEACH PATROLS

Tomorrow and Sunday: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only

SURFING

Yet again our beaches have been mostly devoid of quality surfing conditions for this past week and despite the predicted increase in swell on the SE Queensland beaches this weekend, it appears that our local beaches will miss out on any dramatic increases in wave heights again this weekend.

As per usual, it will pay to keep an eye on conditions over the coming days, with the slight chance of perhaps a small increase in wave heights through Sunday - but whether it is enough to entice the board-riders out will be the million dollar question.

Early mornings and late afternoons will more than likely be the best opportunities - if there are any! Good Luck.

EVENTS

The Moore Park Beach Arts Festival is on this weekend and, as part of this, the Moore Park SLSC will be holding an open day at the clubhouse on Sunday morning.